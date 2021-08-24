Britney Spears' Father Insists Conservatorship Saved Her From Disaster

Instagram Celebrity

In a new court filing, lawyer for Jamie Spears claims people would 'praise' him if they knew 'highly confidential' information about the severity of the 'Toxic' hitmaker's mental health problems.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' mental health issues are worse than anyone realizes, according to her dad.

Jamie Spears recently agreed to step down as the overseer of his pop star daughter's estate after she accused him of abuse, but he is not giving up the fight to maintain the arrangement - and his own reputation, insisting the controversial conservatorship has "saved her from disaster."

In a new 15-page filing to Los Angeles County Court, filed earlier this month, her father claimed people would "praise" him if they knew "highly confidential" information about the severity of the star's mental health problems.

His lawyer Vivien Thoreen wrote, "If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears' personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him."

"But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears."

"There is no doubt that the Conservatorship saved Ms. Spears from disaster, supported her when she needed it the most, protected her and her reputation from harm, and facilitated the restoration of her career."

The documents state that the medical decisions made on Britney's behalf were made to save her from "self-harm."

According to the papers, Jamie agreed to step down to avoid a draining "public feud", but argued that he he should not be forcibly removed or suspended.

He has been in charge of Britney's affairs since 2008, following a pubic breakdown. She lost custody of her two children and the ability to make financial and medical decisions for herself, things she is fighting to restore in her legal battle to end the conservatorship.

The next case hearing in the conservatorship battle will be heard on September 29 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the singer was reunited with her pet dogs on Saturday, August 21, two weeks after her housekeeper took the animals, reportedly because they were ill and neglected.

According to Daily Mail sources, one of the dogs has a digestive issue and had to be fed a specific kind of food, but was being fed table scraps. The dogs were also reportedly dehydrated, necessitating an emergency visit to the vet.

Police officers were called to Spears' home after she and the housekeeper had an altercation but no charges were pressed.