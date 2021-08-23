Angelina Jolie Ashamed of U.S.' 'Betrayal' to Afghanistan With Troops Withdrawal

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

The UNHCR Special Envoy slams President Joe Biden for 'abandoning our allies and supporters in the most chaotic way imaginable' as she notes the sufferings inflicted on women by the Taliban.

Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has called out President Joe Biden's decision to pull out American troops from Afghanistan. Taking aim at the "chaotic" manner of the troops withdrawal, the actress says she is "ashamed" as she describes it as a "betrayal" to the Asian country.

The 46-year-old mom of six shares her take on the withdrawal in an on-ep published on Time magazine. "Whatever your views on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it should not have ended this way," so she begins writing.

Jolie continues, "Giving up the idea of a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, appearing to cut and run, and abandoning our allies and supporters in the most chaotic way imaginable, after so many years of effort and sacrifice, is a betrayal and a failure impossible to fully understand."

Noting that "America seems to have lacked the will to plan this transition in a managed way," she stresses that "it was never going to be easy or perfect but could have been better, more decent and safer."

"I believed that we were doing the right thing, that we stood shoulder to shoulder with Afghans, and that we were fighting in a noble cause," the "Eternals" star adds. "As we fade away from Afghanistan, it is hard to hold on to that trust."

Jolie, who is a Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, goes on to highlight the sufferings inflicted on women by the Taliban. "As an American I am ashamed by the manner of our leaving. It diminishes us," she admits.

The Oscar-winning actress continues condemning the government's handling of the situation, "We have lost leverage to influence what now happens in Afghanistan. We lack a strategy to monitor and support women and civil society in Afghanistan, who the Taliban have a history of targeting -banning girls from school, confining women to the home, and inflicting brutal physical punishments, including public lashing, on any woman perceived to have stepped out of line."

She goes on claiming, "Our allies are rightly upset, blaming the U.S. for a precipitate, unilateral withdrawal that missed the opportunity for any coordinated plan to preserve some of the gains made in the country."

Jolie previously shared a letter written by a distraught Afghan teen as the Taliban resumed power in the country. In her lengthy caption, she wrote, "Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Biden, meanwhile, has addressed the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country after a 20-year occupation earlier this month. "The likelihood there's going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely," he said. The president has been criticized for the manner of the withdrawal, with allegations of poor planning for the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies.