 
 

Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram, Shares Letter From Afghan Girl After Taliban Takeover

Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram, Shares Letter From Afghan Girl After Taliban Takeover
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Maleficent' actress has launched an Instagram account and christened it with a public plea from a distraught girl from Afghanistan following Taliban takeover.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has made her Instagram debut, sharing a handwritten letter from a distraught Afghan teen worried about the Taliban takeover of her country.

The "Lara Croft" star shared her first post on the social media platform on Friday (20Aug21), adding a letter from a teenager who is worried she will no longer be able to attend school, now that bosses with the extremist organisation have once again resumed power in Afghanistan.

U.S. forces have been withdrawn from the country after a 20-year occupation, which kept the group at bay, and now the nation's population is terrified the Taliban's previous harsh regime - which restricted girls' schooling and job opportunities for women - will be restored.

In her lengthy caption, Jolie wrote, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

The girl, whose name and town were blurred out in the post, added, "We all had rights, we (were) able to defend our rights freely, but when they came, we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone... We all lost our freedom and we are imprisoned again."

  See also...

The Oscar winner visited the Afghanistan border 20 years ago, two weeks before the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and recalls watching refugees fleeing from the country.

"It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country," she raged.

"To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

Angelina, who was a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations from 2001-2012, has long advocated for refugees.

"Like others who are committed, I will not turn away," she concluded. "I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you'll join me."

You can share this post!

Toye Sivan Fires Back After Comedians Call His Look 'Wussy' and 'Weak' on Aussie Show

R. Kelly Abused Employees, Ex-Assistant Claims
Related Posts
Angelina Jolie Wins Legal Bid to Have Judge Removed From Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Wins Legal Bid to Have Judge Removed From Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Keeps It Chic in Black Dress During Paris Outing With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie Keeps It Chic in Black Dress During Paris Outing With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted on Another 'Secret Date' Amid Romance Rumors

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted on Another 'Secret Date' Amid Romance Rumors

Angelina Jolie Fights 'a Losing Battle' as Brad Pitt's Lawyer Fires Back at Her Over Custody Appeal

Angelina Jolie Fights 'a Losing Battle' as Brad Pitt's Lawyer Fires Back at Her Over Custody Appeal

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires