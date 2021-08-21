Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram, Shares Letter From Afghan Girl After Taliban Takeover

WENN Celebrity

The 'Maleficent' actress has launched an Instagram account and christened it with a public plea from a distraught girl from Afghanistan following Taliban takeover.

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has made her Instagram debut, sharing a handwritten letter from a distraught Afghan teen worried about the Taliban takeover of her country.

The "Lara Croft" star shared her first post on the social media platform on Friday (20Aug21), adding a letter from a teenager who is worried she will no longer be able to attend school, now that bosses with the extremist organisation have once again resumed power in Afghanistan.

U.S. forces have been withdrawn from the country after a 20-year occupation, which kept the group at bay, and now the nation's population is terrified the Taliban's previous harsh regime - which restricted girls' schooling and job opportunities for women - will be restored.

In her lengthy caption, Jolie wrote, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

The girl, whose name and town were blurred out in the post, added, "We all had rights, we (were) able to defend our rights freely, but when they came, we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone... We all lost our freedom and we are imprisoned again."

The Oscar winner visited the Afghanistan border 20 years ago, two weeks before the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and recalls watching refugees fleeing from the country.

"It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country," she raged.

"To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

Angelina, who was a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations from 2001-2012, has long advocated for refugees.

"Like others who are committed, I will not turn away," she concluded. "I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you'll join me."