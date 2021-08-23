'The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan 'Overjoyed' After Welcoming First Child

Instagram Celebrity

After giving birth to her son, Caden Robert Katrosar, with her husband Matt Katrosar, the 'Holiday for Heroes' actress says that she is 'awestruck' by her 'little man.'

AceShowbiz - Melissa Claire Egan has just welcomed her first child with her husband Matt Katrosar. After giving birth to her newborn son, the Chelsea Lawson depicter on "The Young and the Restless" couldn't hide her excitement as saying that she's "overjoyed."

On Sunday, August 22, the "Holiday for Heroes" actress took to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming photo of herself holding her newborn son alongside her husband Matt. "We are overjoyed to welcome Caden Robert Katrosar into the world," she captioned her post. "Everyone is healthy and doing well, we're so grateful for all the love and well wishes along our journey to get here. We're awestruck by this little man and can't believe he's ours."

Melissa also opened up to PEOPLE about her first child's arrival. She informed the outlet that she gave birth to her baby son on Saturday. At the time of his birth, he weighed 7 lbs. and 7 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

"Huge thanks to all the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai who have taken such good care of us!" the new parents told the publication. The 39-year-old then shared, "Although this is my first child in real life, I've had very dramatic on-screen births on 'The Young and the Restless'. Once after falling through a lake, I delivered my son on the show in a cabin. The other time, I went into labor at my wedding and delivered a baby right there in my wedding dress. So this was a breeze compared to that!"

Melissa first revealed that she was expecting a baby boy back in April. "Very excited to share, Baby Boy Katrosar is set to arrive at the end of August," she wrote along with an image of her smiling while holding her baby bump at the beach.

In her post, Melissa also got candid about suffering two prior miscarriages. She added, "As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages."

Melissa also took a moment to write a supportive message to people who have struggled with fertility. "To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug," the Annie Lavery depicter on "All My Children" encouraged other moms-to-be. "Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"