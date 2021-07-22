DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - DaniLeigh has announced the gender of her unborn baby. On Wednesday, July 21, the "Yellow Bone" singer/rapper took to her Instagram account to share new photos of her baring her baby bump while donning a pink suit, hinting that she's pregnant with a baby girl.

In the stunning pictures, Dani went braless as she only wore a pink blazer with nothing underneath. Completing her style was a pair of matching pants, a chain necklace and big hoop earrings. "It's a …….," she playfully captioned the post.

After announcing her pregnancy, Dani has been sharing on social media beautiful back-to-back maternity photos. One of them saw the musician stripping down to nothing but a gold-chained cape to expose her belly and cover her lady parts. Another picture featured Dani standing naked against a white wall. She cupped her breast while cradling her baby bump.

The "Lil Bebe" star broke the news about her pregnancy on Friday, July 16. Alongside maternity photos which saw her posing near the waterfall, the femcee wrote in an Instagram post, "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus."

While Dani has yet to reveal the father of her baby, it's widely believed that she's expecting her first child with ex DaBaby. "NOT DANILEIGH BEING PREGNANT W DABABY'S CHILD CITY GIRLS DOWN BY A MILLION," a fan wrote on Twitter. "Dani Leigh is pregnant with Dababy child. Omg," someone else reacted. DaBaby himself appeared to confirm the speculations by liking Dani's Instagram post featuring her maternity photos.

Dani first sparked rumors that she's pregnant back in March, shortly after she broke up with DaBaby. In a video that circulated online at the time, the female emcee was seen sporting what seemed to be baby bump.