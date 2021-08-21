Demi Lovato 'Happy' to Release 'Melon Cake' Music Video on Their 29th Birthday

Music

The music video, which is directed by Hannah Lux Davis, opens with the former 'Camp Rock' star taking a girl to a bakery where they buy her a birthday cake.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has given fans a special treat on their 29th birthday. To mark their latest milestone, the "Heart Attack" hitmaker dropped "Melon Cake" music video and they were "happy" about it.

The former "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" star announced the release on their Instagram page on Friday, August 20. Sharing a short clip from the music video, they wrote, "No more melon cakes on birthdays 29, I'm here today and I'm happy you are too. MY VIDEO FOR #MELONCAKE IS OUT NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON @facebook."

The Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual begins with Demi taking a girl to a bakery where they buy her a birthday cake. The footage then shows them singing the lyrics as they wear a black jacket and cowboy hat.

"There was a time/ I was living as a prisoner inside my own mind/ And there was a time/ Where the cat and mouse tried to make me/ Barbie sized and I obliged," they sing, before hitting the chorus, "And now I'm saying/ No more melon cakes on birthdays/ No more barricades in doorways/ Finally get to do things my way."

"Melon Cake" was first released in April. The track, which comes from Demi's seventh studio album "Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over", is inspired by their past experience when their management team would get them a watermelon cake on their birthday instead of a real cake to maintain their weight.

"The song is me saying goodbye to melon cake," the musician said in a press statement. "It was a big step for me, and I wanted to celebrate it."

This year will be Demi's second birthday eating a real birthday cake. On their 27th birthday, their new manager Scooter Braun surprised them with a birthday cake covered in sprinkles, frosting and candles.

"I spent it with Ariana Grande, who is one of my good friends, and we just had the best birthday," Demi recalled when appearing in a March 2020 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". They added, "I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn't need anything from me and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey."