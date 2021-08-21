 
 

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Candidate for New 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards Quits

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Candidate for New 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards Quits
Mike, who also serves as the popular game show's executive producer, recently announced his decision to step down as host after his past scandal resurfaced.

AceShowbiz - "Jeopardy!" has lost his new host after Mike Richards stepped down after his past scandal resurfaced. Ryan Reynolds apparently has someone whom he thinks may be the best candidate for the role.

The "Deadpool" actor shared his take on the matter on Twitter. In a Friday, August 20 post, the actor made it known that he's rooting for LeVar Burton as the new host on the popular game show. "Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it," so he tweeted.

"Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I'm forever grateful," he added. "Hi @levarburton."

Mike, who also serves as the show's executive producer, announced his decision to step down as host though he will remain as the show's executive producer. "Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show," he said. "As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today."

He also issued apology regarding his comments about women, Jewish, and Asian people Mike shared on "The Randumb Show", a podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014. In the new statement, he said that he had intended the podcast as "a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around."

In the podcast, he referred to co-host Beth Triffon as a "booth ho" and a "booth slut" because she had worked as a model at a trade show. Mark was also accused of workplace discrimination when he was a producer at another game show, "The Price Is Right". He allegedly fired models when they got pregnant.

Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash Over Past Offensive Comments

Mayim Bialik Says 'Sorry' to Those Who 'Don't Like' Her as New 'Jeopardy!' Host

Mayim Bialik Announced as Host of 'Jeopardy!' Spin-Offs

'Jeopardy!' Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Denies 'The Price Is Right' Discrimination Accusations

