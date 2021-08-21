 
 

Karlae Reveals If She Will Marry Young Thug

Karlae Reveals If She Will Marry Young Thug
Instagram/WENN/Instar
Celebrity

During an interview, YSL's first lady revealed if she and her label boss will walk down the aisle in the near future as it's been seven years since they started dating.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Karlae gets candid about her relationship with Young Thug. During an interview with HotNewHipHop, YSL's first lady revealed if she and her label boss will walk down the aisle in the near future as it's been seven years since they started dating.

"We got engaged and I was on the road with him for a long time," Karlae shared. "I picked up a lot of my musical sense from him. We've been together for seven years and I've known him for seven years. We linked up in Miami and have been attached at the hip ever since."

  See also...

Despite the ups and downs in their relationship, Karlae said that they're now in a good place. "We have an undeniable bond. We love each other to death, in a weird way," she explained. "Right now, we're in the process of just proving that we're not going to be Mr. and Mrs. Smith and try to tear each other's heads off. We're just vibing and enjoying life, but that's my baby and vice versa."

However, it seems like marrige is not in their plan for now. "I just want us to be on the same page and focus on having so much fun," Karlae divulged. "When we first met, I was really hard on him. But now, I just want us both to enjoy these experiences, be grateful, and enjoy our lives."

"With my journey in music and him being a CEO, I can't see us getting married right now. I feel like now we need to focus on being artists and living our lives because we were together since we were like babies. We never got to take a breather and not think about marriage and other scary stuff," she explained.

You can share this post!

Carrie Ann Inaba Permanently Quits 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons

Briana Thomas Sues 'The Young and the Restless' Showrunner for Alleged Sexual Harassment
Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name