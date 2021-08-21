 
 

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

A 'Black Canary' movie is in development at HBO Max with 'Lovecraft Country' showrunner Misha Green writing the script and Jurnee Smollett due to reprise her role as Dinah Lance a.k.a. Black Canary.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Black Canary is getting her own movie. A "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" spin-off is in early development at HBO Max and will be focusing on the vigilante that was portrayed by Jurnee Smollett in the 2020 Warner Bros./DC movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Lovecraft Country" showrunner Misha Green is tapped to write the script, with Smollett being set to reprise her role as Dinah Lance a.k.a. Black Canary. Sur Kroll, who produced "Prey", will produce the upcoming movie.

The "Black Canary" movie will reunite Smollett and Green, who have worked together on WGN America's period drama "Underground" and HBO’s supernatural series "Lovecraft Country". The actress starred on both series.

Plot details are currently unavailable and there is no word on who will direct the "Birds of Prey" spin-off as of press time.

  See also...

Black Canary a.k.a. Dinah Lance is a vigilante with the metahuman ability of hypersonic screams, which she inherited genetically from her mother. In the movie, she is depicted as a singer in a club that Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) owns.

Smollett previously described Dinah as "disenfranchised and disconnected from the world" and someone who "doesn't really want to have anything to do with crime fighting or being a good-doer, which is so against her nature because we know Dinah to be all heart."

The character has also appeared on small screen, with Alaina Huffman portraying the superheroine on "Smallville" and Katie Cassidy taking on the role on "Arrow" and other series set in its fictional universe.

"Birds of Prey" itself was developed as a spin-off to 2016's "Suicide Squad". Bringing back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, it also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco and Ali Wong among others.

You can share this post!

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message
Most Read
Octavia Spencer Spills on What She Has to Learn for 'A Christmas Carol' Remake
Movie

Octavia Spencer Spills on What She Has to Learn for 'A Christmas Carol' Remake

Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'

Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Candid About Tobey Maguire's Role in Her Missing Out on 'Boys and Girls'

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Candid About Tobey Maguire's Role in Her Missing Out on 'Boys and Girls'

Ray Fisher Needs an Apology From WB to Reprise Cyborg Role

Ray Fisher Needs an Apology From WB to Reprise Cyborg Role

Ryan Reynolds Blames Chris Evans for Chris Hemsworth Being Left Out of 'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds Blames Chris Evans for Chris Hemsworth Being Left Out of 'Free Guy'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Iron Man' Casting Called Marvel's 'Biggest Risk' by Kevin Feige

Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Iron Man' Casting Called Marvel's 'Biggest Risk' by Kevin Feige

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works