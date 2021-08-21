'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

A 'Black Canary' movie is in development at HBO Max with 'Lovecraft Country' showrunner Misha Green writing the script and Jurnee Smollett due to reprise her role as Dinah Lance a.k.a. Black Canary.

AceShowbiz - Black Canary is getting her own movie. A "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" spin-off is in early development at HBO Max and will be focusing on the vigilante that was portrayed by Jurnee Smollett in the 2020 Warner Bros./DC movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Lovecraft Country" showrunner Misha Green is tapped to write the script, with Smollett being set to reprise her role as Dinah Lance a.k.a. Black Canary. Sur Kroll, who produced "Prey", will produce the upcoming movie.

The "Black Canary" movie will reunite Smollett and Green, who have worked together on WGN America's period drama "Underground" and HBO’s supernatural series "Lovecraft Country". The actress starred on both series.

Plot details are currently unavailable and there is no word on who will direct the "Birds of Prey" spin-off as of press time.

Black Canary a.k.a. Dinah Lance is a vigilante with the metahuman ability of hypersonic screams, which she inherited genetically from her mother. In the movie, she is depicted as a singer in a club that Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) owns.

Smollett previously described Dinah as "disenfranchised and disconnected from the world" and someone who "doesn't really want to have anything to do with crime fighting or being a good-doer, which is so against her nature because we know Dinah to be all heart."

The character has also appeared on small screen, with Alaina Huffman portraying the superheroine on "Smallville" and Katie Cassidy taking on the role on "Arrow" and other series set in its fictional universe.

"Birds of Prey" itself was developed as a spin-off to 2016's "Suicide Squad". Bringing back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, it also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco and Ali Wong among others.