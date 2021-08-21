 
 

Teresa Palmer Introduces Baby Prairie Moon After Giving Birth to Baby No. 4

The 'A Discovery of Witches' actress is a proud mother to a bouncing baby girl as she has just welcomed a new addition to her growing family with husband Mark Webber.

  Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Teresa Palmer has given birth to her fourth child with husband Mark Webber.

The "A Discovery of Witches" star and her screenwriter and actor spouse - who also have Bodhi Rain, seven, Forest Sage, four, and Poet Lake, two, together - have introduced their new arrival, a baby girl with the unique moniker of Prairie Moon.

Alongside a series of photographs of the newborn getting to know her siblings, the actress wrote, "Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, 17th August, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her. A little magic moon for our family."

Mark also shared a picture of him cradling Prairie Moon and gushed, "My heart has grown 5 times bigger. Welcome to the world my little magic Prairie Moon."

Teresa Palmer previously suffered from a heartbreaking miscarriage. She had the pregnancy loss in 2015, a year after giving birth to her first child.

She revealed in a 2018 social media post, "August 13, 2015. Seven weeks pregnant and waiting for the doctor to come in to see the heartbeat of our second baby."

"A few minutes later she walked in, we were giddy with excitement, but we never got to see our baby's heartbeat, instead we heard the words, 'I'm so sorry this baby doesn't look viable.' "

"It was the most terrifying, traumatic and grief-filled experience we've ever been through," she recalled the heartache. "It still haunts us."

