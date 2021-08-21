Britney's Lawyer Calls Alleged Battery and Pet Neglect 'Gossip Nonsense'

Instagram Celebrity

After Britney Spears is accused by her housekeeper of battery, now it's rumored the employee took her dog away for fears of the pet being neglected by the 'Circus' singer.

AceShowbiz - An employee of Britney Spears reportedly feared the pop star was neglecting her pets, leading to an incident in which police were called.

On Thursday (18Aug21), Ventura County police officials confirmed they had responded to a report that Britney had struck a female employee during a confrontation on Monday (16Aug21).

"She alleged Ms. Spears battered her. Deputies took a report and the investigation is ongoing," Capt. Eric Buschow said.

TMZ reported on Thursday (19Aug21) the woman was a housekeeper who had taken the singer's dogs to the vet after one of them became sick two weeks ago. According to the site, she did not return the dogs because she believed the animals were being neglected.

Spears apparently believes the housekeeper took photos of her dogs and sent them to Spears' father, Jamie, who instructed her to take the pets away from the "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer.

Last week (ends13Aug21), Jamie Spears announced he is planning to step down as conservator of his daughter's financial affairs after 13 years, but the legal arrangement has not yet been officially revoked.

On 10 August, two days before her father shared the news, Britney reportedly called the Ventura County Sheriff's Department to report a theft - presumably of the dogs - but declined to press charges when officers arrived, according to Page Six.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart called the allegations "overblown, gossip nonsense."

"It's an overblown cell phone incident. That's really all I can say," the attorney said on Thursday.

The singer, who frequently posts updates on Instagram, has not yet mentioned the incident on social media.

An unnamed insider told Page Six, "She's been through this before. Her conservators used to threaten to take her children away from her, and now her dogs are nowhere to be found. It's an all too familiar - and heartbreaking - feeling for her."

Another source told the tabloid that the "Toxic" singer "adores her dogs and would never mistreat them."