 
 

Britney's Lawyer Calls Alleged Battery and Pet Neglect 'Gossip Nonsense'

Britney's Lawyer Calls Alleged Battery and Pet Neglect 'Gossip Nonsense'
Instagram
Celebrity

After Britney Spears is accused by her housekeeper of battery, now it's rumored the employee took her dog away for fears of the pet being neglected by the 'Circus' singer.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - An employee of Britney Spears reportedly feared the pop star was neglecting her pets, leading to an incident in which police were called.

On Thursday (18Aug21), Ventura County police officials confirmed they had responded to a report that Britney had struck a female employee during a confrontation on Monday (16Aug21).

"She alleged Ms. Spears battered her. Deputies took a report and the investigation is ongoing," Capt. Eric Buschow said.

TMZ reported on Thursday (19Aug21) the woman was a housekeeper who had taken the singer's dogs to the vet after one of them became sick two weeks ago. According to the site, she did not return the dogs because she believed the animals were being neglected.

Spears apparently believes the housekeeper took photos of her dogs and sent them to Spears' father, Jamie, who instructed her to take the pets away from the "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer.

Last week (ends13Aug21), Jamie Spears announced he is planning to step down as conservator of his daughter's financial affairs after 13 years, but the legal arrangement has not yet been officially revoked.

  See also...

On 10 August, two days before her father shared the news, Britney reportedly called the Ventura County Sheriff's Department to report a theft - presumably of the dogs - but declined to press charges when officers arrived, according to Page Six.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart called the allegations "overblown, gossip nonsense."

"It's an overblown cell phone incident. That's really all I can say," the attorney said on Thursday.

The singer, who frequently posts updates on Instagram, has not yet mentioned the incident on social media.

An unnamed insider told Page Six, "She's been through this before. Her conservators used to threaten to take her children away from her, and now her dogs are nowhere to be found. It's an all too familiar - and heartbreaking - feeling for her."

Another source told the tabloid that the "Toxic" singer "adores her dogs and would never mistreat them."

You can share this post!

Teresa Palmer Introduces Baby Prairie Moon After Giving Birth to Baby No. 4

Toye Sivan Fires Back After Comedians Call His Look 'Wussy' and 'Weak' on Aussie Show
Related Posts
Britney Called Police to Report Theft From Her Home Before Battery Allegations Came Out

Britney Called Police to Report Theft From Her Home Before Battery Allegations Came Out

Jason Trawick Shoots Down Britney Spears Marriage Rumors

Jason Trawick Shoots Down Britney Spears Marriage Rumors

Britney Spears Accused of Battery Following Alleged Dog Drama

Britney Spears Accused of Battery Following Alleged Dog Drama

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires