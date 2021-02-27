 
 

Teresa Palmer Reveals She Is Expecting Fourth Child on 35th Birthday

When sharing the happy news, the 'Hacksaw Ridge' actress and wife of director Mark Webber shows off her baby bump in a series of photos that see her snuggling with her three young children.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Teresa Palmer had a special announcement on her very special day. When celebrating her 35th birthday, the Dorothy Schutte depicter in "Hacksaw Ridge" revealed on social media that she is expecting a fourth child with her director husband, Mark Webber.

On Friday, February 26, the expectant mom shared on Instagram a series of photos of her flaunting her baby bump while snuggling with her three young children. "35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide. Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me," she first kicked off her caption.

"I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth," the Australian beauty added. "Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love @markwebber #wehavesomanychildren #thebestkindofbirthdaypresent."

Teresa's post has since been flooded with positive comments from fellow celebrities. One in particular was Claire Holt who raved, "Happy Birthday!! So excited for you guys." Michelle Monaghan gushed, "Goodness gracious!!!! Congrats on your beautiful, growing brood!" Megan Gale chimed in, "Happy Birthday darling girl and CONGRATULATIONS the best news."

  See also...

The "A Discovery of Witches" actress also received a birthday tribute from her husband Mark. Posting a picture of his wife, he penned, "If you were never born, I wouldn't know what true love is. Happy birthday beautiful, I've never loved you more than I do right now."

In December 2020, Teresa commemorated her seventh wedding anniversary with Mark. Putting out a family portrait and a screenshot of their first interaction on Twitter, she wrote, "How it's going vs how it started. 7 years down and forever to go. Yes, we met on Twitter, a true modern love story. Happy anniversary @markwebber and what a special one it was."

The pair, who tied the knot in Mexico in 2013, met in person more than a month after meeting on the blue bird site. The filmmaker told Marie Claire magazine in 2015, "We made a pact that we weren't going to speak until we met each other in person [back in LA]... So for 40 days all we did was write."

