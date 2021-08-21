 
 

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues
Instagram
Celebrity

The Olympian gymnast still hasn't responded to Naomi Osaka's message of support after the tennis ace reached out to her following her struggle with mental health in Tokyo.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles was too "overwhelmed" to respond after Naomi Osaka "reached out" to show her support.

The Olympic stars both pulled themselves from respective competitions during Tokyo 2020, with gymnast Biles ruling herself out of a number of events at Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, tennis ace Osaka, 23, withdrew from several tournaments in the lead-up and sparked a conversation about athletes' mental health.

And Simone, 24, told Entertainment Tonight, "She was actually really sweet and she reached out. I was so overwhelmed, so I didn't get the chance to respond, but I had so many people reach out and she was just so sweet."

The gymnast is glad people are now talking about mental health in a more public forum, and she admitted it's been "really helpful."

  See also...

She added, "(Naomi) is speaking up about mental health, and I think it is really important that athletes put their mental health first."

"Because, at the end of the day, that is what is going to determine how well we go out there and compete in whatever sport that is..."

"I think now that it is a leading topic of conversation, it is really helpful, because at the end of the day, we are athletes and it is our craft, but we are human too."

Biles - who was a gold medal favourite heading into the Games - left Tokyo with a team silver medal and a bronze on the balance beam, but she has no regrets about how everything unfolded.

She explained, "Obviously, there are still a lot of feels and emotions behind it, but as far as my Olympic experience goes, it was very unique and there is nothing like it."

"I believe everything happens for a reason, so I wouldn't take it back for the world."

You can share this post!

Nichelle Nichols' Home Sold by Son, Pals Banned From Visiting Her Amid Conservatorship Battle

Alanis Morissette' Postpartum Depression Got 'Progressively Worse' After Each Pregnancy
Related Posts
Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Simone Biles to Forever Cherish 'Unique' Experience at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles to Forever Cherish 'Unique' Experience at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win

Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires