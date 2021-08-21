Nichelle Nichols' Home Sold by Son, Pals Banned From Visiting Her Amid Conservatorship Battle

WENN Celebrity

The son of the dementia-stricken actress has been put on blast by her friend and former manager after he sold her house and moved her into a rented property.

AceShowbiz - "Star Trek" icon Nichelle Nichols' friends have slammed her son for selling the actress' home and refusing them access to her.

Nichelle's pal, Angelique Fawcette, and former manager, Gilbert Bell, previously criticised Kyle Johnson for what they claim is mismanagement of his mother's conservatorship.

Kyle was appointed conservator of the dementia-stricken star's person and estate in 2019, but the news only came to light after Bell shared upsetting video footage with an Atlanta television outlet months later.

In it the beleaguered actress, 88, could be heard screaming after seeing what her former representative claimed were legal guardianship documents presented by her son.

Now, in the light of this week's (beg16Aug21) news in the Los Angeles Times that Kyle has sold his mum's former home in Woodland Hills, California, for nearly $2.2 million (£1.6 million), Fawcette and Bell are on the attack.

"She's (Nichelle) been like a mother to me," Fawcette fumes. "It's been horrendous. It's been painful to watch her go through this experience. When the house was sold, I was very hurt for her. She has no place to go back to anymore. It hurt me because I knew that it would hurt her. She stated that she wanted to remain in her home, yet the court let her son move her out."

Bell adds, "Her home is gone. It's been sold out from under her. She would be horrified if she knew that. She was proud of (the house). She designed it. She helped build it. She planted the trees on it. It was a dream come true for her."

Meanwhile, Johnson tells The Los Angeles Times in an email the proceeds of the sale have been added to his mother's conservatorship account, and that she is living with him in a rented property in New Mexico, where he is her principal caregiver.

"We have moved here, and we're going to remain here," he shares, explaining the pair's new pad is "a little more modest than being in Los Angeles, but meeting our needs."

But Nichols' friends, who claim they have not been allowed to visit her since 2019, remain heartbroken.

"This is a very special woman," Bell concludes.

Fawcette adds, "I will always keep my promise to fight for Nichelle."