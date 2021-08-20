 
 

Melissa Joan Hart 'Feeling Better' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

When revealing that she has contracted the deadly virus though she's vaccinated, the former star of 'Melissa and Joey' says that she is 'really mad' as her kids 'didn't have to wear masks at school.'

AceShowbiz - Melissa Joan Hart has offered her fans and followers an update on her health issue. Less than a day after she revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19, the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum shared that she is "feeling better" now.

"Feeling better today!" the former star of "Melissa & Joey" wrote in an Instagram post she shared on Thursday, August 19. In her note, she urged people to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak, adding, "Mask up, isolate, and test constantly!"

A few hours earlier, Melissa took to her Instagram account to announce that she had contracted the deadly virus in a 2-minute video. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," she began.

Melissa went on to describe her symptoms, saying, "It's weighing on my chest. It's hard to breathe. One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I'm praying that the other ones are okay." She shares sons 15-year-old Mason Walter, 13-year-old Braydon Hart and 8-year-old Tucker McFadden with her husband Mark Wilkerson.

"I'm mad, really mad," Melissa continued in the video. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."

Melissa then praised her youngest son Tucker for wearing his mask regularly, saying that he wore one to school every day "because he was used to it from last year." The 45-year-old actress gushed, "If he does get it, I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom because he protected his teacher and his classmates from it."

"I just really hope my husband and the other ones don't get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can't go with them," the mom of three shared. The actress went on to emphasize that she feels "scared and sad, and disappointed in [herself] and some of our leaders."

Concluding the video, she reminded others to stay safe. "I just wish I'd done better, so I'm asking you guys to do better," she urged. "Protect your families. Protect your kids. It's not over yet. I hoped it was, but it's not, so stay vigilant and stay safe."

