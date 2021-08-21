 
 

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alexei Welcome Second Baby Together

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alexei Welcome Second Baby Together
TLC
Celebrity

The TLC couple, who is also parents to their first child Shai Josef, announces on Instagram that they have officially become parents of two after welcoming their second child a baby boy, on Monday.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order to "90 Day Fiance" stars Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik. The TLC couple has officially become parents of two after welcoming their second child a baby boy, on Monday, August 16.

The pair announced the big news on Instagram on Thursday alongside photos of Loren in the hospital during labor. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!" Loren wrote in the caption.

"Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well," she further explained. "We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."

Loren also shared a video of her addressing the arrival of their baby boy in a follow-up post. She revealed that her newborn was born late Monday evening and "came in at a whopping 5 lbs., 9 oz., 19 inches tall." She went on to share, "He is actually the same size that Shai was when Shai was born," referring to her and Alexei's firstborn Shai Josef.

"Again, it really means the world to me see all your love and support. I can't wait to share him with you and I can't wait for Shai to meet him again. From the bottom of my heart, thank you... I love you, stay tuned for more to come," she concluded the clip.

  See also...

Alexei also took to his own page to break the exciting news. "Baby Boten has arrived a bit early! Due to circumstances, he is in the NICU but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! #teambrovarnik #blessed #family #dadlife #boydad," he captioned his post.

The couple announced that they're expecting their second child in March. "We can't believe we're doing it again!" they told PEOPLE at the time. "Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!"

"Every time we tell Shai he's going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile," the couple added. "We don't know if it's a boy or a girl -- as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it!"

You can share this post!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Receives Criminal Complaint

Melissa Joan Hart 'Feeling Better' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Related Posts
'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik 'Beyond Excited' to Be Expecting Baby Boy

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik 'Beyond Excited' to Be Expecting Baby Boy

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires