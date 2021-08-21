'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alexei Welcome Second Baby Together

TLC Celebrity

The TLC couple, who is also parents to their first child Shai Josef, announces on Instagram that they have officially become parents of two after welcoming their second child a baby boy, on Monday.

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order to "90 Day Fiance" stars Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik. The TLC couple has officially become parents of two after welcoming their second child a baby boy, on Monday, August 16.

The pair announced the big news on Instagram on Thursday alongside photos of Loren in the hospital during labor. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!" Loren wrote in the caption.

"Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well," she further explained. "We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."

Loren also shared a video of her addressing the arrival of their baby boy in a follow-up post. She revealed that her newborn was born late Monday evening and "came in at a whopping 5 lbs., 9 oz., 19 inches tall." She went on to share, "He is actually the same size that Shai was when Shai was born," referring to her and Alexei's firstborn Shai Josef.

"Again, it really means the world to me see all your love and support. I can't wait to share him with you and I can't wait for Shai to meet him again. From the bottom of my heart, thank you... I love you, stay tuned for more to come," she concluded the clip.

Alexei also took to his own page to break the exciting news. "Baby Boten has arrived a bit early! Due to circumstances, he is in the NICU but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! #teambrovarnik #blessed #family #dadlife #boydad," he captioned his post.

The couple announced that they're expecting their second child in March. "We can't believe we're doing it again!" they told PEOPLE at the time. "Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!"

"Every time we tell Shai he's going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile," the couple added. "We don't know if it's a boy or a girl -- as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it!"