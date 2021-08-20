 
 

Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022

Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022
WENN/Instar
Music

The One Direction member reportedly will not release any new music in 2021 as his new material is still 'quite a way off' while he focuses on his acting career.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles reportedly has no plans to release new music in 2021.

The "Sign of the Times" hitmaker - whose self-titled debut solo album dropped in 2017 with "Fine Line" coming out two years later - is said to be "quite a way off" releasing new material.

An insider told Britain's The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Harry has spent time working on music which will likely be for his third album. But it's not finished and it is still quite a way off."

"He was expecting to be on tour for most of last year and that would have given him time to write the album this year, but things haven't worked out that way."

"Harry ended up doing his two films, Don't Worry Darling and The Policeman, almost back-to-back earlier this year and now he is in rehearsals for the US leg of his tour, which will take him to the end of 2021."

  See also...

It's said the former One Direction star is focused on his upcoming live shows, and it could be "next year at the earliest" before he releases another LP.

The source added, "Right now he wants to focus on making those shows the best they can be and then he can figure out the rest from there."

"His label is obviously keen to put out another record but that won't be until next year at the earliest, judging by how things look at the moment."

Once Harry does start working on more music, he could already have one potential collaboration lined up after Lorde revealed she'd like to work him the 27-year-old star.

Asked which artists she'd enjoy teaming up with, she said, "I kinda want to talk to Harry Styles."

You can share this post!

Miranda Kerr Likes 'Friendly and Fun' Katy Perry More Than 'Annoying' Orlando Bloom

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Related Posts
Harry Styles Collects Triple Nominations at 2021 Ivor Novello Awards

Harry Styles Collects Triple Nominations at 2021 Ivor Novello Awards

Harry Styles Caught Passionately Kissing Olivia Wilde on A Yacht During Romantic Italian Getaway

Harry Styles Caught Passionately Kissing Olivia Wilde on A Yacht During Romantic Italian Getaway

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Spotted Packing on PDA During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Spotted Packing on PDA During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles Stalker Acquitted of Harassment Charges

Harry Styles Stalker Acquitted of Harassment Charges

Most Read
KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener
Music

KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Jessie J Puts New LP on Hold as She Struggles to Sing Amid Health Issues

Jessie J Puts New LP on Hold as She Struggles to Sing Amid Health Issues

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall

Little Mix Feel 'Quite Awkward' as They Allegedly Face Chart Battle With Jesy Nelson

Little Mix Feel 'Quite Awkward' as They Allegedly Face Chart Battle With Jesy Nelson

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Little Mix Spark New Music Rumors as They Tease 10th Anniversary Celebration

Little Mix Spark New Music Rumors as They Tease 10th Anniversary Celebration

Lorde's Alter Ego Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair in 'Mood Ring' Music Video

Lorde's Alter Ego Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair in 'Mood Ring' Music Video

Saweetie Calls on People to Stop Spreading Hate as She Addresses Homophobia in Rap Community

Saweetie Calls on People to Stop Spreading Hate as She Addresses Homophobia in Rap Community

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Korn Call Off More Shows as Frontman Is Revealed to Test Positive for Covid-19

Korn Call Off More Shows as Frontman Is Revealed to Test Positive for Covid-19