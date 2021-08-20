 
 

R. Kelly's Alleged Victim Told to Dress Up Like Girl Scout by Singer

Jerhonda Pace, the first witness in R. Kelly's sex-related trial, claims the hitmaker asked her to dress up like a girl scout during their intimate sessions.

AceShowbiz - The opening witness in the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial has alleged the singer asked her to dress up like a girl scout for their intimate sessions, which he often videotaped.

Jerhonda Pace claims she was a 16-year-old virgin when the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer invited her to his mansion in 2010.

Resuming her testimony in Brooklyn, New York federal court on Thursday (19Aug21), she recalled being told to follow Kelly's rules on how to dress and even when she could use the bathroom.

She revealed Kelly also demanded she wear her hair in pigtails and "dress like a girl scout" for their sexual encounters.

During cross examination, defence lawyer Deveraux Cannick accused Pace of deceiving Kelly by lying about her age, telling the singer she was 19.

"You were in fact stalking him, right?" Cannick asked.

"That is not right," Pace responded.

Meanwhile, prosecutors showed jurors screenshots from Pace's phone showing several communications with Kelly in January, 2010.

The trial is expected to last a month and will include testimony from female accusers and at least one male accuser. In addition to the Brooklyn trial, the "Ignition" star still faces sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Pace insisted Kelly knew she's underage when they had sex because she told him. The singer allegedly responded by telling her to lie about her age when asked by people.

If he's found guilty, the hitmaker faces decades behind bars.

