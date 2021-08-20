 
 

Jason Trawick Shoots Down Britney Spears Marriage Rumors

WENN
Celebrity

Britney's former fiance and agent is quick to set the record straight, insisting he never secretly tied the knot with the 'Circus' singer despite rumors to the contrary.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hollywood agent Jason Trawick has shot down rumours he was secretly married to former fiancee Britney Spears.

On Tuesday's (17Aug21) episode of podcast "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story", the hosts discussed paperwork containing a $9,150 (£6707) fee for a "dissolution of marriage" that was filed in 2012, leading fans to believe Jason and the pop star, who were engaged from 2011 to 2013, had married on the sly.

However, Trawick has dismissed the claims to show business presenter pal Billy Bush, Extra reported on Wednesday (18Aug21).

He wrote Billy a text that read, "I believe you would have known if I was married," adding, "But you would have made a perfect usher."

Trawick was Spears' agent when they started dating in 2009 and he stepped down from that role a year later to avoid a conflict of interest, according to Page Six.

After they became engaged in December 2011, he was named a co-conservator of Britney's estate, along with her father Jamie Spears, the outlet also reports. When they split up in 2013, Jason resigned from the conservatorship.

  See also...

Conservatorships expert Austin Bertrand, who has never worked with the music star, suggested the documents in question were likely "legal services that were rendered directly for (Spears') benefit and nobody else's... 'Dissolution of marriage' only means one thing, which is divorce."

The payment was found in an accounting report connected to the singer's conservatorship and was listed under "conservatee's legal fees," according to Newsweek.

The "Gimme More" singer has been married twice. She briefly wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in January 2004. Alexander recently stated he was tricked into signing annulment papers.

Britney then tied the knot with backup dancer Kevin Federline in October 2004. The couple, which shares two sons, split in 2006 and their divorce was finalised in 2007.

She has been in a relationship with personal trainer and actor Sam Asghari since 2016.

Britney earned a victory in her conservatorship battle last week (ends13Aug21) when her father agreed to step down as her primary conservator. She is still fighting to end the legal arrangement.

