Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker appears to have returned the expensive Porsche which was initially given to her on 50th birthday two years ago by former fiance A-Rod.

Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez appears to have handed back the keys to the red Porsche ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez bought her as a 50th birthday gift.

A-Rod struck a pose in front of what looked like the luxury sportscar for a new Instagram post, in which he insisted, "I'm super down to earth."

It appeared to be exactly the same 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 he gave J.Lo two years ago.

The couple called off its engagement and ended its romance earlier this year (21), but retired baseball star Alex recently told Entertainment Tonight he's "grateful" for the five years he spent with Jennifer, who has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he said of his relationship with the "Jenny From the Block" star. "And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?' "

However, Lopez recently unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram and removed all photos of the pair, including those taken at President Biden's inauguration in January, 2021. She and Affleck, who made their romance Instagram official in July (21), are reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles.

Rumor has it, Jennifer Lopez also cut him as a business partner. "She will have to sell her side of the company or buy him out," a source said.