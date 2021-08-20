 
 

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split
YouTube
Celebrity

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker appears to have returned the expensive Porsche which was initially given to her on 50th birthday two years ago by former fiance A-Rod.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez appears to have handed back the keys to the red Porsche ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez bought her as a 50th birthday gift.

A-Rod struck a pose in front of what looked like the luxury sportscar for a new Instagram post, in which he insisted, "I'm super down to earth."

It appeared to be exactly the same 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 he gave J.Lo two years ago.

  See also...

The couple called off its engagement and ended its romance earlier this year (21), but retired baseball star Alex recently told Entertainment Tonight he's "grateful" for the five years he spent with Jennifer, who has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he said of his relationship with the "Jenny From the Block" star. "And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?' "

However, Lopez recently unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram and removed all photos of the pair, including those taken at President Biden's inauguration in January, 2021. She and Affleck, who made their romance Instagram official in July (21), are reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles.

Rumor has it, Jennifer Lopez also cut him as a business partner. "She will have to sell her side of the company or buy him out," a source said.

You can share this post!

Jason Trawick Shoots Down Britney Spears Marriage Rumors

Omar Epps Baffled After 'Complete Stranger' Files for Restraining Order Against Him
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Cuts Alex Rodriguez as Her 'Business Partner' After Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez Cuts Alex Rodriguez as Her 'Business Partner' After Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez Gifts Ben Affleck's Daughters 'Birth Flower Necklaces' on His 49th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez Gifts Ben Affleck's Daughters 'Birth Flower Necklaces' on His 49th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez Unfollows Ex-Fiance Alex Rodriguez on Instagram Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation

Jennifer Lopez Unfollows Ex-Fiance Alex Rodriguez on Instagram Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted House-Hunting at $85 Million Estate in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted House-Hunting at $85 Million Estate in Los Angeles

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant