Kanye West Buys Sculpture of White Dove for $1.37 Million

Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has reportedly bought a $1.37 million (£1 million) sculpture that previously belonged to George Michael.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper shared a picture of The Incomplete Truth artwork by Damien Hirst to Instagram, showing the sculpture of a white dove on a turquoise background, according to The Sun.

The piece was bought by the late "Faith" hitmaker in 2007 and was sold by auctioneers Christie's following his death in 2016.

Fans have been speculating the artwork could be used for the cover of Kanye's still unreleased "Donda" album.

The album's producer Mike Dean, meanwhile, has tweeted he is back at home, not in Atlanta, Georgia, where West was still tweaking his new album until recently - prompting further speculation the album is completed.

But the mega producer weighed in on Twitter and suggested work on Donda "continues."

"I haven't quit anything. The album continues. Lol (laughing out loud). People read too much into tweets. Lol (sic)," he wrote on Sunday (15Aug21).

The new album, named after Kanye's late mother, was originally due to drop on 23 July (21), before being moved back to 6 August and yet again to 15 August. But there is still no firm date for the follow up to the rapper's last release, 2019's "Jesus Is King".

The album is expected to mark Kanye's reunion with Jay-Z following their 2011 collaborative LP "Watch the Throne".

The duo had a fallout after Kanye ranted about Jay-Z and wife Beyonce Knowles in 2016 during Saint Pablo tour.