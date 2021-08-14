Broadway Star Laura Osnes Dismissed From Musical Play for Not Being Vaccinated

WENN Movie

The star of Broadway's 'Grease' has been dropped from a one-night only show 'Crazy for You' after admitting she hasn't been vaccinated for Covid-19 because she 'doesn't trust the jabs.'

AceShowbiz - Broadway star Laura Osnes has reportedly been fired from a one-night only performance of musical "Crazy for You" for not having had her COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 35-year-old actress had been due to perform during the production at East Hampton's Guild Hall on 29 August (21). The venue requires all staff and performers be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, after Laura replied "vaguely" when her co-star Tony Yazbeck asked if she'd had her jabs, he "pressed her on the matter" as he is father to two young children.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, Laura then "revealed that she hadn't been vaccinated, and announced that she doesn't trust the jabs."

Following the report, the theatre's creative director Josh Gladstone confirmed in a statement that Laura was no longer part of the show, as he said, "We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors' Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances."

"So yes - we're very excited with the cast that we have, and we're delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We're sorry not to have Laura on this, (and) we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences."

Laura, who first found fame when she won the role of Sandy in a Broadway production of "Grease" thanks to competing on NBC TV show"Grease: You're the One That I Want!", has starred in shows including "Bonnie & Clyde" and "Cinderella" - both of which earned her Tony Award nominations.