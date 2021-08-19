 
 

Lil Nas X Leaves an NSFW Compliment for Chloe Bailey's Sexy Magazine Cover

Lil Nas X Leaves an NSFW Compliment for Chloe Bailey's Sexy Magazine Cover
Instagram
Celebrity

The Grammy-winning rapper catches wind of the gorgeous pictures of the 'grown-ish' star's cover for Flaunt Magazine and seemingly can not help leaving an NSFW compliment for the singer.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey was tapped to grace the latest edition of Flaunt Magazine's cover. The Chloe x Halle singer took to her Twitter account to share the pictures, prompting her to earn praises from fans and fellow stars.

For the cover, Chloe donned a crochet bra that she paired with black pants and matching stockings. She completed her style with chain necklaces as she flaunted afro hair. In another picture, she showed off her curves in a striped shirt and a khaki skirt. Further making her look chic, Chloe wore knee-length boots.

"thank you @FlauntMagazine for the cover," so Chloe wrote in the caption.

Lil Nas X caught wind of the gorgeous snaps and seemingly could not help leaving an NSFW compliment for the singer. "no disrespect but u need yo a** ate for this because wow," so the "Old Town Road" rapper replied to Chloe's post. Fluttered, the "grown-ish" star then answered, "thank you boo."

  See also...

Lil Nas X gave Chloe Bailey an NSFW compliment

Lil Nas X gave Chloe Bailey an NSFW compliment.

Lil Nas X wasn't the only one who loved the look. A fan commented, " WAIT WHAT?!!??!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?!?!??!?! CHLOE MF BAILEYYYYYY!?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!?! EXCUSE ME WHATTTTTTTT!?!??!?!?!?!?!?!?!??!" Another person gushed, "you look incredible. i- just wow."

"chloe bailey just serves so effortlessly," someone else said. "im gonna leave a cash tip at your doorstep just for blessing my day today," one user added.

In the accompaniment interview, Chloe talked about diving deeper into herself. "I am really open," she said. "Every day I kind of just learn that more and more-but I am learning that it is okay to not give 1000% of yourself to everybody, because what will you have left to give yourself?"

As for the idea behind her new album "ungodly hour", Chloe explained, "I like for the music to flow through me. When anything in life feels forced, it is truly not meant to be. I learned to let go and go with the flow of music, so why not do that with my life as well?"

You can share this post!

Holly Madison Dubs Her Decision to Join Hugh Hefner's Playboy World 'Dangerous Choice'

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall
Related Posts
Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Won't Rap About His Homophobia Experiences Because It's Too Dangerous

Lil Nas X Won't Rap About His Homophobia Experiences Because It's Too Dangerous

Lil Nas X Shuts Down 'Peer' Boosie Badazz Who Threatens to 'Beat His A**'

Lil Nas X Shuts Down 'Peer' Boosie Badazz Who Threatens to 'Beat His A**'

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce