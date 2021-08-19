 
 

Holly Madison Dubs Her Decision to Join Hugh Hefner's Playboy World 'Dangerous Choice'

Holly Madison Dubs Her Decision to Join Hugh Hefner's Playboy World 'Dangerous Choice'
WENN
Celebrity

In the first trailer for AnE Network's 'Secrets of Playboy', the 'Girls Next Door' alum admits that involving herself with the late Playboy founder was such a 'dangerous choice.'

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Holly Madison is reflecting on her time in Hugh Hefner's Playboy world. In the first trailer for A&E Network's "Secrets of Playboy", the "Girls Next Door" alum admits that involving herself with the late Playboy founder is such a "dangerous choice."

"I didn't realize that getting into the Playboy world was a dangerous choice," Holly says in the promo for the 10-part documentary series which was published on Tuesday, August 17. Holly, who lived with Hef at the Playboy Mansion from 2001 to 2008, isn't the only one who shares her experience in the Playboy brand.

Jennifer Saginor, who is also former Playboy Mansion West resident, says, "He didn't want people to know what was really going on." She continues, "The people who were really there, they're the ones who know the real truth."

Set to debut in 2022 on A&E, "Secrets of Playboy" will also include interviews from Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore. Of the upcoming documentary, Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E's Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, said in a statement, "Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, Secrets of Playboy is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner's empire, while also exploring his legacy's larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality."

  See also...

Earlier this month, Holly and Bridget Marquardt recounted scary experiences living in the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. " Bridget revealed to Nylon magazine, "You definitely felt the nostalgia and the old energy. I had little things happen," before talking one of the ghosts in the iconic 29-bedroom abode, which was built in 1927.

"She had long, black stringy hair - very pale, very thin. She was wearing a white T-shirt that was too big on her and black acid wash-y jeans. She was more modern-day, and I feel like I recognised who she was," she explained. She also added that it was the spirit of a woman named Joanie, who had helped the mansion's guests and looked after the pets before she died of cancer.

Holly, meanwhile, said that she once saw a woman leaving the bathroom in the basement gym. She initially tried "rationalize away" any supernatural activity as saying, "For me, it took a bunch of different experiences before I thought, 'OK, there's something weird going on here.' " She continued, "I said, 'I wish I had more proof it was real,' and right away when I said that, her TV turned on by itself, and the volume went all the way up."

You can share this post!

Dolly Parton Joins Rihanna and Kim Kardashian in Forbes' List of Richest Self-Made Women

Lil Nas X Leaves an NSFW Compliment for Chloe Bailey's Sexy Magazine Cover
Related Posts
Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Encounter Creepy Ghosts at Playboy Mansion

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Encounter Creepy Ghosts at Playboy Mansion

Holly Madison Calls Her Past Body Dysmorphia Struggle 'Ridiculous'

Holly Madison Calls Her Past Body Dysmorphia Struggle 'Ridiculous'

Holly Madison Grateful She Didn't Get Pregnant With Hugh Hefner: He's Just Too Old

Holly Madison Grateful She Didn't Get Pregnant With Hugh Hefner: He's Just Too Old

Holly Madison Has Finalized Divorce From Estranged Husband

Holly Madison Has Finalized Divorce From Estranged Husband

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce