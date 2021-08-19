Holly Madison Dubs Her Decision to Join Hugh Hefner's Playboy World 'Dangerous Choice'

WENN Celebrity

In the first trailer for AnE Network's 'Secrets of Playboy', the 'Girls Next Door' alum admits that involving herself with the late Playboy founder was such a 'dangerous choice.'

AceShowbiz - Holly Madison is reflecting on her time in Hugh Hefner's Playboy world. In the first trailer for A&E Network's "Secrets of Playboy", the "Girls Next Door" alum admits that involving herself with the late Playboy founder is such a "dangerous choice."

"I didn't realize that getting into the Playboy world was a dangerous choice," Holly says in the promo for the 10-part documentary series which was published on Tuesday, August 17. Holly, who lived with Hef at the Playboy Mansion from 2001 to 2008, isn't the only one who shares her experience in the Playboy brand.

Jennifer Saginor, who is also former Playboy Mansion West resident, says, "He didn't want people to know what was really going on." She continues, "The people who were really there, they're the ones who know the real truth."

Set to debut in 2022 on A&E, "Secrets of Playboy" will also include interviews from Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore. Of the upcoming documentary, Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E's Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, said in a statement, "Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, Secrets of Playboy is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner's empire, while also exploring his legacy's larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality."

Earlier this month, Holly and Bridget Marquardt recounted scary experiences living in the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. " Bridget revealed to Nylon magazine, "You definitely felt the nostalgia and the old energy. I had little things happen," before talking one of the ghosts in the iconic 29-bedroom abode, which was built in 1927.

"She had long, black stringy hair - very pale, very thin. She was wearing a white T-shirt that was too big on her and black acid wash-y jeans. She was more modern-day, and I feel like I recognised who she was," she explained. She also added that it was the spirit of a woman named Joanie, who had helped the mansion's guests and looked after the pets before she died of cancer.

Holly, meanwhile, said that she once saw a woman leaving the bathroom in the basement gym. She initially tried "rationalize away" any supernatural activity as saying, "For me, it took a bunch of different experiences before I thought, 'OK, there's something weird going on here.' " She continued, "I said, 'I wish I had more proof it was real,' and right away when I said that, her TV turned on by itself, and the volume went all the way up."