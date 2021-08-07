 
 

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Encounter Creepy Ghosts at Playboy Mansion

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Encounter Creepy Ghosts at Playboy Mansion
WENN
Celebrity

According to Madison, she and fellow Playboy alum who previously dated Hugh Hefner saw ghosts when they lived at his iconic 29-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Playboy bunnies Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt saw ghosts when they lived at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

The two blondes, who dated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in the 2000s and starred in the reality TV series "Girls Next Door", recounted unexplained experiences living in the iconic 29-bedroom abode, which was built in 1927.

"You definitely felt the nostalgia and the old energy. I had little things happen," Bridget told Nylon magazine.

She even thought she knew one of the ghosts who appeared in her closet doorway one day, "She had long, black stringy hair - very pale, very thin. She was wearing a white T-shirt that was too big on her and black acid wash-y jeans. She was more modern-day, and I feel like I recognised who she was."

Marquadt believes it was the spirit of a woman named Joanie, who had helped the mansion's guests and looked after the pets before she died of cancer.

  See also...

"There was a new pet in the house, and she was just seeing what was going on. I think it was a loving thing, but it's scary because it's shocking," she said.

Holly explained she was once in the basement gym when she saw a woman leave the bathroom and cross in front of her while moving towards a doorway, which contained a closet, meaning she would have had to pass by the star to get out.

Madison tried to "rationalise away" any supernatural activity, but one day was stunned when she was talking to Bridget and said she wanted a sign of supernatural activity - only for a TV to suddenly turn on.

"For me, it took a bunch of different experiences before I thought, 'OK, there's something weird going on here.' "

"I said, 'I wish I had more proof it was real,' and right away when I said that, her TV turned on by itself, and the volume went all the way up."

You can share this post!

Britney's Father Blames Jodi Montgomery for Putting Daughter in Mental Hospital

Foo Fighters Send Message to Angry Church Members With Cover of Bee Gees' 'You Should Be Dancing'
Related Posts
Holly Madison Calls Her Past Body Dysmorphia Struggle 'Ridiculous'

Holly Madison Calls Her Past Body Dysmorphia Struggle 'Ridiculous'

Holly Madison Grateful She Didn't Get Pregnant With Hugh Hefner: He's Just Too Old

Holly Madison Grateful She Didn't Get Pregnant With Hugh Hefner: He's Just Too Old

Holly Madison Has Finalized Divorce From Estranged Husband

Holly Madison Has Finalized Divorce From Estranged Husband

Holly Madison and Husband Call It Quits After Five Years of Marriage

Holly Madison and Husband Call It Quits After Five Years of Marriage

Most Read
Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss
Celebrity

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest