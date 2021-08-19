Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Instagram Music

Returning to the stage to deliver a free concert for National Health Service workers in London, the former Oasis singer tells concertgoers the best part of performing in front of live audience.

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher missed the "faces, voices and breaths" of fans during the COVID lockdown.

The 48-year-old former Oasis singer made a triumphant return to the stage on Tuesday night, August 17 as he performed a free concert for National Health Service (NHS) workers at The O2 in London to thank them for all their hard work and the sacrifices they made to save lives at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

And Liam told the audience he had missed them as much as they had missed him. After performing "Paper Crown", he said, "How have you been, alright? It's good to see your faces and hear your voices, and smell you breaths - that's been the best part."

Liam opened his set with "Hello" from Oasis' second album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" and that was quickly followed by "Morning Glory" from the same 1995 release and "Columbia" from the band's acclaimed 1994 debut "Definitely Maybe".

Highlights also included "Wall of Glass", "Halo", "Shockwave", "Greedy Soul", "Fade Away" and "Stand By Me", and Liam closed the first part of his set with solo ballad "Once".

During his encore, he served up more Oasis hits, performing "Supersonic", "Cigarettes & Alcohol" and "Roll With It".

Liam ended the show, for which he was joined by former Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, with "Wonderwall", prompting a joyous sing-along.

Liam will next headline the Reading and Leeds Festivals at the end of the month (August 27 to 29).