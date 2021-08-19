 
 

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown
Instagram
Music

Returning to the stage to deliver a free concert for National Health Service workers in London, the former Oasis singer tells concertgoers the best part of performing in front of live audience.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher missed the "faces, voices and breaths" of fans during the COVID lockdown.

The 48-year-old former Oasis singer made a triumphant return to the stage on Tuesday night, August 17 as he performed a free concert for National Health Service (NHS) workers at The O2 in London to thank them for all their hard work and the sacrifices they made to save lives at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

And Liam told the audience he had missed them as much as they had missed him. After performing "Paper Crown", he said, "How have you been, alright? It's good to see your faces and hear your voices, and smell you breaths - that's been the best part."

  See also...

Liam opened his set with "Hello" from Oasis' second album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" and that was quickly followed by "Morning Glory" from the same 1995 release and "Columbia" from the band's acclaimed 1994 debut "Definitely Maybe".

Highlights also included "Wall of Glass", "Halo", "Shockwave", "Greedy Soul", "Fade Away" and "Stand By Me", and Liam closed the first part of his set with solo ballad "Once".

During his encore, he served up more Oasis hits, performing "Supersonic", "Cigarettes & Alcohol" and "Roll With It".

Liam ended the show, for which he was joined by former Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, with "Wonderwall", prompting a joyous sing-along.

Liam will next headline the Reading and Leeds Festivals at the end of the month (August 27 to 29).

You can share this post!

Paris Hilton Claims to Have Picked Out Her Wedding Dress

Nick Cave Feels Privileged to Be Able to Get Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Related Posts
Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Liam Gallagher's Son and Ringo Starr's Grandson to Stand Trial Next Year Over Alleged Assault

Liam Gallagher's Son and Ringo Starr's Grandson to Stand Trial Next Year Over Alleged Assault

Liam Gallagher Advises Son to Beware of Troublemakers in Music Industry

Liam Gallagher Advises Son to Beware of Troublemakers in Music Industry

Liam and Noel Gallagher Spark Oasis Biopic Rumor as They Launch Movie Production Firm

Liam and Noel Gallagher Spark Oasis Biopic Rumor as They Launch Movie Production Firm

Most Read
KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener
Music

KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Iggy Azalea Urges Label Bosses to Hire Psychologists to Help Artists Maintain Mental Health

Iggy Azalea Urges Label Bosses to Hire Psychologists to Help Artists Maintain Mental Health

Joe Perry Spills Sammy Hagar Came Close to Replacing Steven Tyler in Aerosmith

Joe Perry Spills Sammy Hagar Came Close to Replacing Steven Tyler in Aerosmith

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

Jessie J Puts New LP on Hold as She Struggles to Sing Amid Health Issues

Jessie J Puts New LP on Hold as She Struggles to Sing Amid Health Issues

Little Mix Feel 'Quite Awkward' as They Allegedly Face Chart Battle With Jesy Nelson

Little Mix Feel 'Quite Awkward' as They Allegedly Face Chart Battle With Jesy Nelson

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Little Mix Spark New Music Rumors as They Tease 10th Anniversary Celebration

Little Mix Spark New Music Rumors as They Tease 10th Anniversary Celebration

Lorde's Alter Ego Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair in 'Mood Ring' Music Video

Lorde's Alter Ego Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair in 'Mood Ring' Music Video

Olly Murs' Eyes Hurt After Being Hit With Bottle During Concert

Olly Murs' Eyes Hurt After Being Hit With Bottle During Concert