'8 Out Of 10 Cats' Star Sean Lock Loses Battle With Cancer at 58

WENN/Steve Searle Celebrity

The British comedian's passing has been confirmed by his agent, Off the Kerb Productions, prompting fellow comic Lee Mack to praise him as 'a true original both in comedy and life.'

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sean Lock has died at the age of 58, his agent has confirmed.

The TV star, was a team captain on Jimmy Carr's Channel 4 comedy panel show "8 Out Of 10 Cats" and the spin-off, "8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown". He also wrote and starred in the popular BBC sitcom "15 Storeys High".

A statement from his agent, Off the Kerb Productions, obtained by The Guardian said, "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family."

"Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."

Lock, who began his career in comedy after first working on building sites, had previously recovered from a bout of skin cancer, which he blamed on overexposure to the sun.

Comic Lee Mack paid tribute to Lock, "I've known this day was coming for some time, but it's no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."

In 2005 Lock became a regular team captain on the panel show "8 Out Of 10 Cats", a role he held for 18 series.

Between 2006 and 2007 he hosted the Channel 4 series "TV Heaven, Telly Hell" and also appeared on panel shows including "Have I Got News for You", "QI", and "They Think It's All Over".

In 2000, he took home the best live stand-up gong at the British Comedy Awards.