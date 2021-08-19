 
 

Sam Hunt Sentenced to Nearly 1 Year in Jail After Pleading Guilty in DUI Case

Sam Hunt Sentenced to Nearly 1 Year in Jail After Pleading Guilty in DUI Case
Instagram
Celebrity

Two years after being arrested for driving the wrong way down the road in Nashville, the 'Body Like a Back Road' singer pleads guilty during a virtual hearing with the Davidson County Circuit Court.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Sam Hunt has been handed a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days following his DUI arrest in November 2019.

He has also been stripped of his licence for a year and he'll have to serve 48 hours at the DUI Education Centers and complete an alcohol safety course.

Sentencing went down on Wednesday morning (August 18) via a virtual hearing with the Davidson County Circuit Court. Hunt pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence in July. He was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee after police officers responded to a report about a vehicle that was driving the wrong way down a street.

  See also...

The "Body Like a Back Road" hitmaker reportedly smelled of alcohol and offered up his credit card when asked to show his licence to cops. His blood-alcohol level was more than double Tennessee's legal limit.

"When officers got behind the vehicle the driver had difficulty staying in the lane of travel and crossed the center divide several times before a stop was initiated," the arrest report read. "Once the stop was initiated and contact made there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant as well as red bloodshot and watery eyes. There were two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver."

He recently admitted to drinking alcohol before driving in an interview, stating, "I put myself in a position by being out, seeing friends at a show, leaving my phone in an Uber. We'd Uber'd all night, then went back to a friend's house, had some pizza. I fell asleep on the couch, woke up groggy. I should've been more conscious, but I wasn't. So I take responsibility."

A grand jury indicted Hunt on charges of DUI in December 2020.

You can share this post!

Alyssa Milano 'Unsure' Her Uncle Will Recover After 'Terrifying and Traumatic' Car Accident

Dave Grohl Gets Honest Why He Has to Stay Out of Politics
Related Posts
Sam Hunt Releases 'Sinning with You' a Month After DUI Arrest

Sam Hunt Releases 'Sinning with You' a Month After DUI Arrest

Sam Hunt Vows to Never Let DUI Incident Happen Again

Sam Hunt Vows to Never Let DUI Incident Happen Again

Sam Hunt Released on $2,500 Bond Following DUI Arrest

Sam Hunt Released on $2,500 Bond Following DUI Arrest

Sam Hunt Trying to Convince His Wife to Have a Child

Sam Hunt Trying to Convince His Wife to Have a Child

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video