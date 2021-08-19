Sam Hunt Sentenced to Nearly 1 Year in Jail After Pleading Guilty in DUI Case

Instagram Celebrity

Two years after being arrested for driving the wrong way down the road in Nashville, the 'Body Like a Back Road' singer pleads guilty during a virtual hearing with the Davidson County Circuit Court.

AceShowbiz - Country star Sam Hunt has been handed a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days following his DUI arrest in November 2019.

He has also been stripped of his licence for a year and he'll have to serve 48 hours at the DUI Education Centers and complete an alcohol safety course.

Sentencing went down on Wednesday morning (August 18) via a virtual hearing with the Davidson County Circuit Court. Hunt pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence in July. He was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee after police officers responded to a report about a vehicle that was driving the wrong way down a street.

The "Body Like a Back Road" hitmaker reportedly smelled of alcohol and offered up his credit card when asked to show his licence to cops. His blood-alcohol level was more than double Tennessee's legal limit.

"When officers got behind the vehicle the driver had difficulty staying in the lane of travel and crossed the center divide several times before a stop was initiated," the arrest report read. "Once the stop was initiated and contact made there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant as well as red bloodshot and watery eyes. There were two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver."

He recently admitted to drinking alcohol before driving in an interview, stating, "I put myself in a position by being out, seeing friends at a show, leaving my phone in an Uber. We'd Uber'd all night, then went back to a friend's house, had some pizza. I fell asleep on the couch, woke up groggy. I should've been more conscious, but I wasn't. So I take responsibility."

A grand jury indicted Hunt on charges of DUI in December 2020.