 
 

A Woman Suing Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Feels 'Completely Bullied' After They Tried to Silence Her

A Woman Suing Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Feels 'Completely Bullied' After They Tried to Silence Her
Instagram
Celebrity

Jennifer Hough, who has accused Kenneth Petty of raping her in the past, claims she once assured the 'Anaconda' hitmaker that the incident 'really happened.'

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - A woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband for harassment revealed why she took legal action. Jennifer Hough, the victim in Kenneth Petty's 1995 first-degree attempted rape, claimed she made the move because she feels "completely bullied" by the couple as they tried to silence her.

When speaking to The Daily Beast, Jennifer said she hopes her lawsuit can encourage fellow women to stand up for themselves. "I was never a fan of bullies," she told the outlet. "I taught my kids, you don't be a bully and you don't stand around and watch somebody be a bully. And I guess that's how I feel in this situation."

"I've been feeling completely bullied - but bullied by the world, almost," she explained further. "Only because of a statement that was made by someone who just happens to do music. You know? Someone who happens to be famous."

Jennifer then divulged that she once had a phone call with Nicki in which the "Anaconda" hitmaker offered to fly the former to Los Angeles. The hip-hop star also offered to send her publicist to Jennifer's place in Atlanta so she can draft a statement recanting. Claiming that she rejected both offers, Jennifer allegedly told the femcee, "Listen. I just need you to know, woman to woman, this really happened."

  See also...

Jennifer went on to reveal how her adoptive family reacted to the alleged assault. "Sorry you got raped, but you should have screamed," Jennifer quoted her adoptive mother as saying.

"Growing up being a biracial girl, it seemed to me that I was always being blamed for how I looked," she stated. "Any type of inappropriate touching or inappropriate actions that happened... it was always my fault. It was something I did. 'You must've been smiling, or You must have had your hair out.' "

Jennifer filed her lawsuit against Nicki and Kenneth earlier this month. She accused the pair of intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment as well as witness intimidation.

Jennifer claimed Nicki sent her lawyers to her home to pressure her into withdrawing her rape allegations. Prior to that, the "Starships" raptress allegedly tried to bribe Jennifer's brother through her assistants. The attempts, however, didn't work.

You can share this post!

Amber Rose Exposes Serial Cheater Boyfriend AE and 'Narcissistic' Mom: 'I Can't Take It Anymore'

Lizzo Feels 'Unfair' She's Getting Fat-Shaming and Racist Comments
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj and Husband Sued by Alleged Rape Victim for Harassment

Nicki Minaj and Husband Sued by Alleged Rape Victim for Harassment

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj's Husband to Get Lighter Punishment After Striking Plea Deal in Federal Charges

Nicki Minaj's Husband to Get Lighter Punishment After Striking Plea Deal in Federal Charges

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Jessie J's Claim About Her Involvement in 'Bang Bang'

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Jessie J's Claim About Her Involvement in 'Bang Bang'

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'