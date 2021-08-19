 
 

Foreigner Set Up COVID Vaccination Clinic at Nashville Concert

Ahead of the Tennessee show, frontman Kelly Hansen also releases a new video in which he discusses the coronavirus pandemic with the chair of Nashville's COVID task force, Dr. Alex Jahangir.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Classic rockers Foreigner will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its Nashville, Tennessee concert on Wednesday, August 18.

Kelly Hansen, who took over lead singer duties from original frontman Lou Gramm in 1990, released a new video in which he discusses the pandemic with the chair of Nashville's COVID task force, Dr. Alex Jahangir.

Ahead of the show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Hansen said, "We want to let people know if they want to get vaccinated, they can get vaccinated at our Nashville show. That's a choice for them, and it's completely up to them. We love our fans. We want everybody to be safe."

In a separate statement, the "Urgent" hitmakers wrote,"Foreigner is proud to be part of the Ad Council & COVID Collaborative's Vaccine Education Initiative, 'It's Up To You'. As a band, we want to continue bringing our music live to all our friends and fans across the country, but we want to do it safely. We really care about our audiences, and everyone should do all they can to get the right information about all the available COVID-19 vaccines. Let's all stay healthy! Hope to see you rockin' down the road!"

On Friday, August 13, bosses at Live Nation Entertainment, one of the the United States' largest concert and ticketing companies, announced they will begin requiring all artists and concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 for all their shows from early October. Rival concert promoters at AEG will be instating the same requirements across the United States.

Music

