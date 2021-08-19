'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Francis "Frankie" Mossman has passed away. The actor, who was known for his role on "Spartacus: Blood and Sand", died after revealing that he endured "so much pain." He was 33 years old.

In his final post shared on his Instagram page on August 12, the "Shortland Street" actor wrote, "Who knew this boy would endure so much pain," alongside a throwback photo of him. Two days after divulging that he suffered from "pain" from a young age, the Sydney-based New Zealand star was found dead at his home in Sydney, Australia.

In a statement to Daily Mail, Francis' family said that he "had been struggling with the resurfacing of old scars and trauma from high school, which he acknowledged in his last [Instagram] post to the world was a pain he had endured from a young age." Mourning the death of the actor, his family members said, "Francis was overwhelmingly kind, enthusiastic and so very caring, making a positive impact on the lives of many who knew him."

"He had the most infectious smile along with the most brilliant sense of humor imaginable. He was forever a big kid and with that he had the warmest most generous loving heart that lit up wherever he went," they continued. "Forever, he will be loved dearly and equally missed."

Francis' passing was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for the late actor's funeral. However, the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

"With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis' passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia," the post read. "Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney."

The statement continued, "His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him." Francis' brothers Laurence and Jeremy also added, "Francis' mother's final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest."

Some of his famous friends offered their condolences, including "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Courtney Act, who penned, "Oh gosh. Sweet Frankie. I'm so sorry to hear this news." In the meantime, TV personality Peter Oxford wrote, "I am so sorry to hear you have left us. I was only talking to you this week about going back to NZ."

Queer Screen, the organizers of the Mardi Gras Film Festival, also shared a heartfelt tribute to Francis, noting that he was "a well-known member of our LGBTIQ+ community." The post read, "Frankie was a great friend of Queer Screen, starring in our 'MGFF16' trailer and was always an enthusiastic audience member at our festivals. Our sincere condolences to all his friends and family. May he Rest In Peace."

Francis is survived by his longtime partner Lachlan, his mother May, his father Reginald and his brothers Jeremy and Laurence.