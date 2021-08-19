Marilyn Manson Accused of Spitting Snot at Videographer

Instagram Celebrity

A new police affidavit details that the shock rocker approached Susan Fountain at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and spat a 'big lougee' at her during a 2019 concert.

AceShowbiz - Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has been accused of snorting snot at a videographer during a 2019 concert.

According to a new police affidavit, released on Wednesday, August 18, Manson approached Susan Fountain at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, put his face close to her camera and spat a "big lougee" at her.

He allegedly returned and covered one side of his nostrils, blowing in Fountain's direction. She claims she had to retire to the restroom to wash her hands and arms.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, surrendered to police in Los Angeles last month (July 2021) in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case.

The rocker is charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged incident. An arraignment hearing on the charges has been scheduled for September 2.

Manson is also facing abuse accusations, unrelated to the New Hampshire incident.

Back in May, Manson was accused by his ex-girlfriend, "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco, of drugging, torturing and raping her.

According to the court documents, Bianco alleged she was given drugs and alcohol and subjected to threats of violence and rape, and tied to a prayer kneeler, beaten and electrocuted by Manson when making an appearance in his music video for "I Want to Kill You Like They Do" in 2005.

Two years later, Bianco began a sexual relationship with Manson, which lasted until 2011, when she left him following months of alleged constant abuse. She claimed the "Rock Is Dead" hitmaker once chased her around his home with an axe and, on another occasion, cut her with a knife during sex without her consent "and photographed the cuts" on her body.

Bianco also accused Manson of sexual battery during her time with him in Los Angeles in 2011. According to the documents, "These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco's buttocks, breasts, and genitals for his sexual gratification."

A few days after Bianco submitted the sexual abuse lawsuit against him, Manson was hit with new abuse allegations by another ex, Ashley Morgan Smithline.

Smithline claimed that she survived multiple instances of sexual, psychological and physical abuse during their relationship. Smithline claimed she first connected with Manson in the summer of 2010, when he approached her about an acting gig while she was working in Asia, and she quickly fell for his "endless intelligence."

However, Smithline alleges their relationship soon turned abusive, accusing Manson of biting, whipping, and cutting her, while he even reportedly carved his initials into her thigh, which has left her scarred. "I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting," she told PEOPLE.

"He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his," she shared. "The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him."