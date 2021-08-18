 
 

Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling 'Amazing' Wife Amid Split Speculations

Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling 'Amazing' Wife Amid Split Speculations
WENN/Sheri Determan
Celebrity

The 'Dead Again in Tombstone' actor praises the mother of five after she announces on social media that she will be co-hosting 'Daily Pop' on E! for two days.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dean McDermott has proven that his marriage to Tori Spelling is going well. Shutting down split rumors between the two, the "Dead Again in Tombstone" star was caught calling his wife "amazing."

The 54-year-old actor praised his spouse via Instagram on Monday, August 16 after she announced that she would be co-hosting "Daily Pop" on E! for two days. At that time, she shared a picture of herself standing next to an E! News display.

In the accompaniment of the post, Tori wrote, "There's a new co-host in town." She then added, "Super excited to be co-hosting @edailypop today and tomorrow with the amazing @morganstewart & @justinasylvester {talking feuds, fear of flying, IG ex scrubbing, and back to school deals and financial tips} only on @eentertainment."

  See also...

Tori's post didn't go unnoticed by her husband Dean. Taking to the comment section, he commented, "You look amazing!!! So proud of you!!"

The post arrived after Tori and Dean were spotted spending time together. Earlier this month, Dean reposted Nicky Paris' Instagram Story that saw them happily posing with Elizabeth Fabozzi.

Tori sparked split rumors with Dean in June after she was seen ditching her wedding ring during a Los Angeles outing. Aside from removing the word "wife" from her Instagram bio, she also confirmed that she and her man didn't sleep in the same bed.

In July, The Sun reported that Dean is ready to file for divorce from the "BH90210" alum. However, he has yet to take the move because he "can't afford the expensive split." A source told the outlet, "Tori and Dean are totally stuck together right now. Neither of them can afford to go through divorce proceedings."

"They have five kids and a ton of pets," the insider went on sharing. "Their home is always a disaster- it's just a total mess. Right now divorce isn't on the horizon because they can't swing it financially. They are in a living nightmare."

You can share this post!

Facebook Takes Down Accounts Hating on Lizzo and Deletes Their 'Hurtful' Comments
Related Posts
This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

Dean McDermott Left Fuming After Tori Spelling Gets Dragged for Charging Virtual Meet and Greet

Dean McDermott Left Fuming After Tori Spelling Gets Dragged for Charging Virtual Meet and Greet

Dean McDermott Gets Candid About Why He Finds Monogamy Hard

Dean McDermott Gets Candid About Why He Finds Monogamy Hard

Dean McDermott Brags About Having Daily Sex With Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott Brags About Having Daily Sex With Tori Spelling

Most Read
Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub
Celebrity

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'