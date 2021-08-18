Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling 'Amazing' Wife Amid Split Speculations

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity

The 'Dead Again in Tombstone' actor praises the mother of five after she announces on social media that she will be co-hosting 'Daily Pop' on E! for two days.

AceShowbiz - Dean McDermott has proven that his marriage to Tori Spelling is going well. Shutting down split rumors between the two, the "Dead Again in Tombstone" star was caught calling his wife "amazing."



The 54-year-old actor praised his spouse via Instagram on Monday, August 16 after she announced that she would be co-hosting "Daily Pop" on E! for two days. At that time, she shared a picture of herself standing next to an E! News display.

In the accompaniment of the post, Tori wrote, "There's a new co-host in town." She then added, "Super excited to be co-hosting @edailypop today and tomorrow with the amazing @morganstewart & @justinasylvester {talking feuds, fear of flying, IG ex scrubbing, and back to school deals and financial tips} only on @eentertainment."

Tori's post didn't go unnoticed by her husband Dean. Taking to the comment section, he commented, "You look amazing!!! So proud of you!!"

The post arrived after Tori and Dean were spotted spending time together. Earlier this month, Dean reposted Nicky Paris' Instagram Story that saw them happily posing with Elizabeth Fabozzi.

Tori sparked split rumors with Dean in June after she was seen ditching her wedding ring during a Los Angeles outing. Aside from removing the word "wife" from her Instagram bio, she also confirmed that she and her man didn't sleep in the same bed.

In July, The Sun reported that Dean is ready to file for divorce from the "BH90210" alum. However, he has yet to take the move because he "can't afford the expensive split." A source told the outlet, "Tori and Dean are totally stuck together right now. Neither of them can afford to go through divorce proceedings."

"They have five kids and a ton of pets," the insider went on sharing. "Their home is always a disaster- it's just a total mess. Right now divorce isn't on the horizon because they can't swing it financially. They are in a living nightmare."