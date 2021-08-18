 
 

Lorde's Alter Ego Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair in 'Mood Ring' Music Video

While singing the 'satirical' song, the New Zealand musician's character is seen forming a prayer circle and meditating in a sunlit tent with some of her girl friends.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lorde let her alter ego star in the "Mood Ring" music video. Different from the New Zealand singer's usual look, the nameless character flaunts her platinum blonde hair in the clip, which is made to shade pseudo wellness/spirituality culture.

The clip, which was dropped on Tuesday, August 17, begins with a note that reads, "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear." It then shows Lorde's alter ego and her five girl friends, who wear matching mint green satin outfits, chilling in a sunlit tent before forming a prayer circle, meditating and burning palo santo.

"Ladies, begin your sun salutations/ Transcendental in your meditations (Love and light)/ You can burn sage, and I'll cleanse the crystals/ We can get high, but only if the wind blows (Blows just right)," she sings, before hitting the chorus, "I can't feel a thing/ I keep looking at my mood ring/ Tell me how I'm feeling/ Floating away, floating away."

Lorde previously teased fans about the music video during a livestream. "I sort of underwent something of a transformation for this video because the song is satirical," she explained. "I was writing from the perspective of a character who is not me, although I have at times shared some of her traits. She's very cool, I love her vibes."

Lorde also shared a statement that read, "When making this album ['Solar Power'] I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again." She added, "One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness."

"Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope.These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today," the musician continued. "I was like 'I think there's a pop song in here.' So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes."

"Mood Ring" came after Lorde released "Stoned at the Nail Salon" and the "Solar Power" title track. Her new album, which is co-produced by Jack Antonof, will be available on Friday, August 20.

