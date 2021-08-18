Lady GaGa's Dogwalker Pleads for Donation to Continue Road Trip After Car Broke Down

Instagram Celebrity

Ryan Fischer hits the road to help himself deal with the trauma from the near-fatal shooting, but his road trip comes to a halt due to issues with his motorhome.

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's dog walker Ryan Fischer has resorted to crowdfunding as he continues to heal after being shot when the singer's dogs were stolen.

Fischer was left with a collapsed lung after dognappers opened fire while he was walking the "Paparazzi" star's pooches, Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo.

He was placed under the care of medical professionals because of his complicated recovery and, after returning home, he headed out on a road trip to help himself overcome the trauma.

But two months into the U.S. trip, his rented motorhome broke down, with Ryan taking to the internet to raise $40,000 (£28,994) to help him back on his journey.

Writing on his GoFundMe page, Ryan explained the trip was "equally devoted to strengthening his emotional and mental health" and said he planned to visit "retreat centers, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives and spiritual leaders" to help him.

He also shared a one minute video in which he opened up on the situation, sharing, "A few days ago, I said goodbye to Trudy, a quasi-reliable 1991 Ford Falcon rental that drove like a boat in high wind."

"With just me, Trudy, 3 stuffed animals that resemble dogs I care for very much, and WAY too many personal items, across the US we teetered along for two months."

"At times I was scared. I was lonely. I felt abandoned and unsupported. I had long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity."

"But those backroads that took me to desert campsites and Walmart parking lots and rest stops and friends and family to New York and back began to help me see why I had chosen to leave the security of the Hollywood Hills where I fought for my life and mobility."

Ryan continued, "All that time spent reclaiming my body, I now needed to be equally devoted to strengthening my emotional and mental health."

"Having that understanding helped me frame what I need from the rest of this sabbatical: getting a van and exploring this country while seeking out communities that support the process of growing from trauma."