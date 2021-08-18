Korn Call Off More Shows as Frontman Is Revealed to Test Positive for Covid-19

Instagram Music

The Jonathan Davis-fronted band have been forced to further put on hold their return to the stage as their lead vocalist is revealed to contract the coronavirus.

AceShowbiz - Rockers Korn have scrapped another five dates to give singer Jonathan Davis time to recover from COVID-19.

The band postponed a show in Pennsylvania over the weekend because a person "within the Korn camp" had tested positive for the coronavirus, and now it appears Davis was the one who contracted the virus.

The "Freak on a Leash" hitmakers shared the news on social media on Monday (16Aug21), writing, "We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour."

"On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows."

"As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan's spirits are high, and he's resting and recovering now. We're as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we'll get through it though, and we can't wait to see you once we're back, firing on all cylinders once again."

"We thank you all for your love and support!"

All the shows cancelled have been moved to the end of September and the beginning of October (21).

The new trek came after bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced he would take a break from the band to focus on "healing" after" falling back on some of [his] bad habits."

Roberto Diaz has since been recruited to fill in for Fieldy.