Little Mix Feel 'Quite Awkward' as They Allegedly Face Chart Battle With Jesy Nelson

Instagram/WENN Music

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock reportedly find it 'unfortunate and quiet awkward' that they are potentially facing off former bandmate on chart.

Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson will reportedly face off against her former Little Mix bandmates with her debut solo release.

The "Confetti" hitmakers will mark their 10th anniversary on Thursday (19Aug21) and, according to The Sun, they'll go up against Jesy in the charts as she launches a solo career.

"Little Mix have had big plans for their tenth anniversary for a long time," says an insider. "They started those discussions while Jesy was still in the group."

"Plans did change after they delayed their tour and Perrie and Leigh-Anne got pregnant. But a celebration of their music feels like the perfect way to mark the occasion."

"It is unfortunate and quite awkward for them all that it will be coming out around the same time as Jesy's music. But there is nothing they can do, really."

"They won't change their plans just to avoid her. They are going to make the most of their incredible decade of achievements.”

The group is set to announce a new project, including at least one previously unheard song, for later in the year, with fans predicting a greatest hits collection is on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Jesy, who quit the band in December (20), is set to launch her solo career with her first single, and a full album is expected to follow in due course.