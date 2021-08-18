Prince Harry Encourages Soldiers to Support Each Other After Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan

WENN Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex has reached out to soldiers and veterans following Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, encouraging the military community to support each other.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has urged military veterans to "offer support for one another" as the Taliban have taken hold in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex - who was deployed to Afghanistan twice during his 10-year service in the British Army - has spoken out after the Taliban took over several cities before moving into the capital Kabul over the weekend (14-15Aug21).

In a joint statement with Dominic Reid - who is the CEO of Harry's Invictus Games - he said, "What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community."

"Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan."

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network - and the wider military community - to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 with the goal of "harnessing the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country."

In June, he also released a statement after 10 members of the HALO Trust (Hazardous Area Life-support Organization) died in an attack at a mine clearance camp in Afghanistan, which saw another 16 people from the group - which removes debris left by war - injured.

He said at the time, "The men who were attacked come from the very communities in which they work. They joined HALO to protect and restore their country and their homes. As I understand it, the deminers who lost their lives were also protecting their friends."

"These workers put their lives on the line every day to make the world a safer place. This brutal act reminds us that we must stand in solidarity with humanitarian aid workers and the communities they serve."