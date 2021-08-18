 
 

Lil Wayne Offers Financial Aid and Job to Former Cop Who Saved Him From Suicide

According to the ex-police officer, he has met the rap star and they have discussions about the former cop possibly working for the MC in 'some sort of administrative capacity.'

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne has offered the police officer who saved him from suicide when he was 12 a financial lifeline should he ever need one.

The rapper opened up about shooting himself during a desperate time in his young life during a recent appearance on YouTube talk series "Uncomfortable Conversations with Emmanuel Acho", revealing he'd probably be dead if it wasn't for New Orleans, Louisiana cop Robert Hoobler, who he calls Uncle Bob.

"I was spitting all in his face, blood and everything, and all I was trying to tell was I'm not a baby (sic)," Wayne recalled. "He kept saying, 'Do you not see the f**king baby on the ground with a hole in his chest?' "

"He was screaming at them (cops)... and he must've been the boss because they all came in the room and was like, 'Oh sorry boss, we called the ambulance.' "

Wayne added, "I met him years later and he said to me, 'I'm just happy to see I saved a life that mattered.' "

Hoobler, who urged his colleagues to stop hunting for drugs and guns and get injured Wayne to the hospital, tells TMZ he recently met up with the hitmaker, who offered to provide financial support if needed - and they have had discussions about the former police officer joining Wayne's team in "some sort of administrative capacity."

Lil Wayne used his mom's gun to try to kill himself. "Yes I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun," he recalled.

