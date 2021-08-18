Saweetie Calls on People to Stop Spreading Hate as She Addresses Homophobia in Rap Community

Instagram Music

The 'Tap In' hitmaker urges people to 'respect each other' and treat everyone as 'equal' following major backlash over DaBaby's controversial homophobic rant.

AceShowbiz - Saweetie insists people should "respect each other" as she opens up on homophobia within the rap community.

The rapper says all people are "equal" and calls for more to be done to stop the spread of hate toward marginalised groups.

Her comments come after the star was asked about DaBaby's insensitive comments about the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud festival in Miami last month (Jul21).

Speaking about her LGBTQ fans, the "Best Friend" hitmaker tells People, "I think that it's important that we all respect each other. We all bleed the same. We're all human beings. I was raised in a household that believes in respecting everyone, no matter who they are, no matter what they do, because at the end of the day, we're all equal."

"We all need to call out what we're uncomfortable with. We need to call out what we stand for and for what we believe is right."

Saweetie's comments come after DaBaby seemingly deleted his apology to the LGBTQ community that he had posted on Instagram.

The post read, "I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made."

"Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

The star was widely criticised for his original comments about HIV and AIDS.

He said on stage, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually-transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up…"

"Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up."