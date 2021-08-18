Travis Kelce Draws Beard on His New Twitter Photo After Fans Jokingly Trolls His Shaved Look

Instagram Celebrity

Among those who poke fun at the 31-year-old football player is stand-up comedian Rae Sanni, who jokingly compares him to someone from the January 6 capitol riot.

Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce had a perfect response to fans trolling him over his new look. Having become a trending topic after he showed off his smooth-shaven face, the Super Bowl champion hilariously drew beards on his Twitter profile picture.

The 31-year-old athlete changed his profile photo on Monday, August 16. He made the decision after his fans on the blue-bird platform poked fun at him for his new appearance.

Sharing images of Travis before and after he shaved, One person quipped, "Travis Kelce shaved his beard and lost all of his rhythm and soul." Another joked, "Travis Kelce look like one of those racist players on 'Remember the Titans' who was mad his position got taken."

An individual then jested, "Travis Kelce looks like Will Ferrell if Will Ferrell was playing Travis Kelce in a movie." Stand-up comedian Rae Sanni also joined in by tweeting, "I'm personally offended by beardless Travis Kelce. WOW. He looks like he was at the capitol building on Jan 6."

Not stopping there, the roasting continued with one jokingly noting, "Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole must of broke up bc [ain't] no way a black womens would've supported his decision to cut his beard." Someone else echoed similar sentiment, "Travis Kelce gotta be single. Ain't no way in hell sis is still with him after this."

Kayla herself has yet to respond to Travis' look. About the couple's relationship, they began dating in 2017. However, the YouTube star and the footballer parted ways in August 2020.

Kayla and Travis rekindled their romance later December. TMZ reported at that time that the football player once again called the model his girlfriend during a question and answer session with WNBA's Chiney Ogwumike. He also gushed over his lady in the interview, saying, "She's the absolute best."