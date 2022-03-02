 
 

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney
Instagram
Music

In a new interview, the Dipset member recalls passing on a chance to sign the Canadian rapper, whom he describes as an actor 'in a wheelchair' on Disney Channel.

  • Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jim Jones explained why he didn't sign [cDrake]. In an interview that only surfaced now, the Dipset member talked about the moment when he passed on a chance to sign the Canadian rapper.

"Drake definitely ran across my desk," Jim shared. "I got a call from Alan Grunblatt, I think I was on tour, and Alan was like, 'I got this guy named Drake, uh, he's an actor, he's on 'Degrassi'.' I'm like, 'Who the f**k is Drake on 'Degrassi'?' He let me hear him rapping like this boy could rap his a** off."

He went on saying, "Then I looked at him, I'm like, 'Boy, what do you mean? What am I going to do with boy? He's an actor, he's in a wheelchair on like uh, what is it, Disney Channel?' I'm like, 'Boy, I don't know how to make this work out.' "

  See also...

Jim added, "Once again, I just wasn't seeing past what I seen in front of me and s**t like that. Weezy was smart enough to do so, and I remember being on another tour in the back of the bus and hearing Weezy and Drake rapping, and Drake saying something about Princess Diana and it's going crazy. I'm like 'Wow, life is crazy. This n***a is dead nasty, f**k what he look like.' "

Back in December 2020, Jim talked about failing to sign both Drake and [cJ. Cole]. "A little light-skinned kid coming to the studio every day rapping like Drake, and at that point it was Drake [and] n***as didn’t know what to do with no Drake. Drake was just a phenomenon at that point," he revealed at the time.

"S**t, you can't have two of them right now. As you see, it took him a few years after that to kind of find his place and what he wanted to do. He ain't rapping like Drake no more, but when he was in my studio, he was," he continued.

You can share this post!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Details 'Homophobia' Experience at the Hands of 'RHOC' Co-Stars

Pooh Shiesty Denies Snitching Allegations
Related Posts
Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Praises Tristan Thompson's 'Wild' Antics, Predicts Khloe Will 'Take Him Back in a Flash'

Jim Jones Praises Tristan Thompson's 'Wild' Antics, Predicts Khloe Will 'Take Him Back in a Flash'

Jim Jones' Mom Insists She's Not a 'Nasty Mother' Despite Teaching Him How to Tongue Kiss

Jim Jones' Mom Insists She's Not a 'Nasty Mother' Despite Teaching Him How to Tongue Kiss

Jim Jones Says Rappers Have 'Most Dangerous Job in the World' After Drakeo the Ruler's Tragic Death

Jim Jones Says Rappers Have 'Most Dangerous Job in the World' After Drakeo the Ruler's Tragic Death

Most Read
Joe Budden Explains Why He Refuses to Call Megan Thee Stallion 'Superstar'
Music

Joe Budden Explains Why He Refuses to Call Megan Thee Stallion 'Superstar'

Artist of the Week: Becky G

Artist of the Week: Becky G

Green Day Cancels Stadium Concert in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion: Now Is Not About Rock Shows

Green Day Cancels Stadium Concert in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion: Now Is Not About Rock Shows

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

Yungblud, Louis Tomlinson, The Killers and HEALTH Cancel Russia Shows After Attack on Ukraine

Yungblud, Louis Tomlinson, The Killers and HEALTH Cancel Russia Shows After Attack on Ukraine

Monica Pauses Show After Fans Get Into Verbal Altercation

Monica Pauses Show After Fans Get Into Verbal Altercation

Megan Thee Stallion Launches VR Concert After Joe Budden Says She's Not 'a Superstar'

Megan Thee Stallion Launches VR Concert After Joe Budden Says She's Not 'a Superstar'

The Game Claims Kanye West Did More for His Career in Last Two Weeks Than Dr. Dre Has Done in Years

The Game Claims Kanye West Did More for His Career in Last Two Weeks Than Dr. Dre Has Done in Years

'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney