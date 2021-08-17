 
 

Kelly McCreary Pregnant With First Child: I Was Genuinely Shocked

Kelly McCreary Pregnant With First Child: I Was Genuinely Shocked
Instagram
Celebrity

The actress playing Dr. Maggie Pierce on 'Grey's Anatomy' shares the happy news by posting a photo of her showing off a positive pregnancy test on her social media account.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Grey's Anatomy" star Kelly McCreary is pregnant. The 39-year-old, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the medical drama, revealed the news on Monday, August 16, showing off a positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

She also posted a shot of herself celebrating with her husband, Pete Chatmon. "When being late comes right on time... Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY!" she wrote. "Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!"

  See also...

It's the couple's first child together.

She also opened up about her pregnancy, telling People, "I actually screamed in shock when I saw 'pregnant.' I mean, I just wasn't expecting it. I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked."

And she raved about her man, adding, "I'm very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned. But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we'll make it work."

On how her "Grey's Anatomy" co-stars took her pregnancy news, the 39-year-old actress credited Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson and Ellen Pompeo for "being tremendously helpful, supportive resources." She added, "I really couldn't be in a better workplace environment to have this experience. It's such a parent-friendly and pregnant person-friendly environment."

You can share this post!

Halle Berry Sued by Former UFC Fighter Cat Zingano for Snubbing Her of 'Bruised' Role

Jim Jones Admits He Felt Like Superman Before Having COVID-19
Related Posts
Kelly McCreary Offers First Look at Beachside Wedding to Pete Chatmon

Kelly McCreary Offers First Look at Beachside Wedding to Pete Chatmon

Most Read
Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds
Celebrity

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment