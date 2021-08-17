Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Felt 'Enormous Amount of Stress' Producing 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Hulu/Vince Valitutti TV

The 'Big Little Lies' actress felt a huge amount of pressure being responsible for people's 'safety and health' as a producer of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' because of Covid-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman admits the "responsibilities" of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic caused her "an enormous amount of stress."

The actress worked on her new Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers" in Australia during the pandemic and, while promoting the show, she opened up on the new safety protocols.

"There's an enormous amount of stress being responsible for people's safety and health," Nicole told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We took that really seriously. There was testing, mask wearing and if someone had a sore throat - even if the test came back negative - we rescheduled, or we shut down. We couldn't put anyone at risk. And we got through without one case, which is extraordinary."

The "Bombshell" star admitted that if she and the other producers knew about the stresses of shooting the show, Nine Perfect Strangers, may not have happened.

"I don't think we realised what we were taking on," she confessed. "If we'd known how high the risk was in terms of the whole thing being shut down and being destroyed like that, I don't think the financiers would have taken the risk. We kind of played Russian roulette in that way."

Based on the 2018 novel by "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episode series follows the exploits of nine strangers who escape to a wellness retreat run by Nicole's character, Masha.

The cast also features Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, and Luke Evans.

For the project, Nicole Kidman dived deep into her mysterious character and it left her castmates startled.

"I already knew Nicole, but she came in that first day... in character as Masha and it just threw everyone off in a great way," McCarthy tells "Good Morning America".

"It's a wonderful thing to be a little knocked off your centre, as an actor... I think we were all like, 'Oh, OK, we will all step it up, thank you!' "