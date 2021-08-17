 
 

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

The 'Madame X' singer has inked a major partnership with the top record label as the songstress is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her recording debut.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madonna is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her recording debut by signing a massive new deal with Warner Music Group bosses.

She will launch a multi-year catalogue series, personally curating deluxe re-releases of her most famous albums beginning in 2022, while WMG will now represent the pop superstar's entire body of work across music and publishing.

"This partnership marks the revitalization of a decades-long relationship with Warner that began with the release of Madonna's debut single in 1982," a press release reads. "The deal encompasses her entire Sire/Maverick/Warner catalog, including global smash albums such as Madonna, Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, and Ray of Light. It also includes her three most recent studio albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, which will join the Warner catalog beginning in 2025."

"All in all, the new pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations."

"Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration," Madonna says. "They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years."

The deal comes as Madonna prepares to release her highly-anticipated documentary "Madame X" on streaming site Paramount+ in October (21) and MTV.

Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures one of the pop icon's most famous performances.

