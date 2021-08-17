 
 

Thandie Newton Not Keen to Do Violent Movie Scenes

WENN/Instar
Movie

The 'Mission: Impossible 2' actress calls herself 'puny' as she admits she found violent movie scenes uncomfortable and didn't really want to do fight scenes.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Thandie Newton gets "upset" when she has to do violent action scenes.

The actress is no stranger to the genre, having appeared in movies such as "Mission: Impossible 2" and "The Chronicles of Riddick", but admits she is uncomfortable with violence.

She told ComicBook.com, "I'm puny. I get upset about doing fight stuff. I mean, I've gotta admit, I really do."

"I'm a really good shot. And whenever I'm in a shooting gallery with dudes, I'm always the one that's like, 'Bang, bang, bang.' And I don't want to, because I don't want them being all weird and ego with me and I am a really good shot because I don't care."

"Because guys, when they shoot, they try too hard. The secret to shooting is not to try too hard. The secret to shooting is not to try hard, to allow it. I mean, I can't tell you how weird that is, but it's true."

"But I hate violence. You can't resolve things with violence. It doesn't work, right?"

Thandiwe features in the sci-fi thriller "Reminiscence" and did reveal that a particular action scene was one of the favourites of her career.

The "Crash" star said, "By the way. It's one of my favourite scenes I've ever been in ever."

Hugh Jackman also stars in the new film and admits that the "unique nature" of the project appealed to him.

He said, "It kept going all over the place. And it's just so unique and different. And I love that for audiences. And for me, it was a screaming 'Yes', an easy one."

Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Felt 'Enormous Amount of Stress' Producing 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows
