Roger Federer Pulls Out of U.S. Open as He Faces Knee Surgery

The Swiss tennis champion has decided to withdraw from the upcoming U.S. competition ahead of a surgery to fix his knee, hoping to make a comeback after recovery.

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tennis ace Roger Federer won't compete in the U.S. Open later this month (Aug21).

The competition begins 30 August (21) but on Sunday (15Aug), the Swiss star took to Instagram to confirm he won't be playing due to an ongoing knee complaint.

"Hey everybody, it's Roger here. Hope you are doing well. Listen I just wanted to update you, or give you a bit of an update on what's been going on since Wimbledon," Roger said in a video message. "As you can imagine, it's not been simple."

"I've been doing a lot of checks with doctors as well on my knee," Roger continued, before confirming he'll go under the knife for another surgery.

"I'll be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months so it's going to be difficult of course in some ways, but at the same time, I know it's the right thing to do because I want to be healthy, I want to be running around later as well again."

However, Roger, who previously withdrew from the 2021 French Open and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, went on to insist he'll be back, assuring fans, "I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form."

"I am realistic, don't get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it."

Roger concluded with a message to his loyal followers, "You always think of me, some of you suffer with me, some of you just wish me the best and want to see me on the court or see me smile."

"I am doing okay, so I appreciate that. I'll update you as I move along with my rehab. I wish you all the best and I'll check in with you soon."