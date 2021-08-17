Actress Dilys Watling Dies at 78 After 'Long Illness'

BBC Celebrity

The 'Coronation Street' actress has passed away at the age of 78 after suffering from a long illness, her brother Giles confirms the sad news in a statement.

AceShowbiz - "Coronation Street" and "The Two Ronnies" actress Dilys Watling has died.

The star, who appeared as Merle Baker in the British soap in 1966, passed away on 10 August (21) after suffering a long illness, her family confirmed.

"Dilys was a much-loved sister and was the eldest of the five of us," said brother Giles. "She led the way and was a real trailblazer for the rest of us."

"She took Broadway by storm in the late 1960s, playing the eponymous role of Georgy - and we were proud when she was nominated for a Tony Award."

"She also released a couple of singles, including Don't Say You Love Me, which made it into the charts in 1964. She was eccentric in many ways, but was always incredibly generous, warm and loving."

"In her last few days, she recounted stories of her life that we thought she had long-since forgotten," he added. "After a long illness, she passed away peacefully."

In addition to comedy roles in "The Two Ronnies" and "Morecambe & Wise", Watling also enjoyed a successful stage career and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress after making her musical debut in "Georgy" on Broadway.

Her other theatre credits include "Pickwick", "Sweeney Todd", and "Time".

Dilys Watling was the eldest children in her family. Her siblings included "Doctor Who" star Deborah Watling and Clacton MP Giles Watling.

Dilys was previously married to Bruce Anderson and then to "Game of Thrones" star Owen Teale. She shares a son with Owen. Unfortunately, their marriage was annulled.