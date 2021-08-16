Sophie Turner Shares Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Joe Jonas' Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Marking the special day, the 'X-Men: Dark of Phoenix' actress and her husband have a birthday dinner at Craig's Restaurant along with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.

Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner is celebrating her husband Joe Jonas' 32nd birthday. The "X-Men: Apocalypse" actress paid a sweet tribute to the one-third of Jonas Brothers with brand-new photos.

On Sunday, August 15, the "Game of Thrones" alum took to her Instagram account to mark the special day. In the post, the 25-year-old actress included two brand-new photos of Joe. In one snap, her husband could be seen posing with "Happy Birthday" decor as well as gold mylar balloons hanging behind him.

In the following slide, Joe stood in what appeared to be a home birthday celebration. Showing some love to Sophie, the "Sucker" singer responded with a red heart emoji in the comment section. For his big day, Joe could be seen wearing a white polo shirt with a black collar and gold buttons. To match his look, the former "Camp Rock" star sported gray pants. In the caption of the post, Sophie simply wrote, "Birthday boy," adding a partying face emoji.

Commemorating the special day, Joe stepped out with his actress wife Sophie, who wore a bright red dress, for a birthday dinner at Craig's Restaurant on Saturday, August 14. During the celebratory night out, Joe was also joined by his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Joe's birthday came less than two months after he and Sophie marked their second wedding anniversary. The pair, who welcomed daughter Willa Jonas in July 2020, took a look back on their wedding day on their Instagram pages.

"2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," Sophie captioned her post in June, while also releasing never-before-seen pics from their romantic wedding ceremony. Her post included a snapshot of the two walking down the aisle as well as an image of her bridesmaids, featuring her "X-Men" co-star Alexandra Shipp.

Joe also turned to his own Instagram page to share sweet memories of his wedding. One pic saw him dipping Sophie on the dance floor. In another image, he joined brothers Nick and Kevin for a performance onstage. In the next slide, the lovely bride could be seen posing in her elegant wedding gown. "The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet," he gushed in the caption.