Naomi Osaka Vows to Donate Tournament Prize Money to Haiti Earthquake Relief
The four-time Grand Slam champion, who is half Japanese and half Haitian, extends a helping hand to people impacted by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake after she admits that it 'really hurts to see all the devastation.'

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Naomi Osaka is extending a helping hand to victims of Haiti earthquake. In a new social media post, the tennis star has vowed to donate prize money from her upcoming tournament to relief efforts in Haiti, which was recently hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," the four-time Grand Slam champion wrote in a Twitter post she shared on Saturday, August 14, a few hours after the earthquake hit the island nation. The athlete, who is half Japanese and half Haitian, then stated, "I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising [love]."

Naomi Osaka declared that she will donate the prize money from her upcoming tournament to victims of Haiti earthquake.

Many Twitter users were quick to praise Naomi's decision to donate her prize money. "Good for you Naomi! Please let us know what charity you are donating too and I'm sure a lot of your fans would like to contribute to," wrote a fan, while another added, "Thanks so much, Naomi. Haiti is very proud of you."

While these fans complimented her thoughtful gesture, some others suggested that she'd better build a hospital instead of giving her money. "If you help to build an hospital in Haiti, it will be the best help for all the haitians. Please, think about that," a Twitter user penned. In the meantime, a different critic said, "Naomi Osaka, Please build a HOSPITAL in Haiti with you name Flag of Haiti we don't need the money souple."

The Haitian government confirmed on Sunday, August 16 that the death toll from the earthquake has risen to at least 1,297 people and more than 5,700 injured. The quake destroyed 13,694 homes and damaged another 13,785, officials said. The destruction has pushed hospitals to the brink and blocked roads that would carry vital supplies. Concerns have also emerged about whether there are enough doctors available to assist efforts.

"When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency. We have started to send medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said. "For the people who need urgent special care, we have evacuated a certain number of them, and we will evacuate some more today and tomorrow."

